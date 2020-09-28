DAWN.COM

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in money laundering case after LHC rejects bail

Rana BilalUpdated 28 Sep 2020

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was arrested from the Lahore High Court premises on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday after the Lahore High Court rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz was taken into custody from the court's premises, where a large number of PML-N workers and supporters had gathered ahead of the hearing.

Last week, the LHC had extended the pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz, while arguments of his counsel were in progress and had directed him to conclude his arguments in the next hearing.

Reacting to Shehbaz's arrest, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, said in a tweet: "Make no mistake. Shehbaz Sharif has been arrested ONLY because he REFUSED to play in the hands of those who wanted to use him against his brother. He preferred standing behind prison bars than to stand against his brother."

In another tweet, Maryam said: "If there were accountability and justice in this country, it would not have been Shehbaz Sharif who was arrested but Asim Bajwa and his family."

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the arrest, alleging it was political victimisation by the government.

“The entire nation has been handcuffed through Shehbaz’s arrest,” she said outside court, saying the arrest was a result of the “NAB-Niaz nexus”.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a statement, condemned Shehbaz's arrest and demanded his immediate release.

He said that Imran Khan was worried about the Pakistan Democratic Movement — an alliance formed by opposition parties — and was resorting to "dirty tactics".

"Sending notices and arresting opposition politicians is a sign of Imran Khan's worry," he added.

"The federal government should immediately release opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. Imran Khan should stop using NAB for political revenge."

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz, while talking to a private news channel, said that the reference "should not be turned into a political case". He added that the decision had been taken by a court and was the result of the opposition leader's corruption.

Arguments in court

During today's proceedings, Shehbaz's legal counsel Azam Nazir Tarar said that the PML-N president's arrest at this stage of the case could not be justified and added: "NAB's dishonesty is apparent everywhere."

He said that Shehbaz was already facing two other references filed by NAB, arguing that the cases against the opposition leader were "fake".

"Local bodies elections are coming up, the government wants Shehbaz Sharif to go to jail," Tarar declared.

He further pointed out that though the copies of the reference had been provided, Shehbaz was yet to be indicted.

Tarar told the court that the former Punjab chief minister had done a net saving of Rs81 billion in the Orange Line Train Project and Rs400 million in the taxi project. Collectively, Tarar said, Shehbaz had saved Rs1 trillion in net savings.

He further said that the PML-N president had never received any ta-da or salary.

Amjad Pervaiz, who was also representing Shehbaz in court, said that none of Shehbaz's children were his dependents, adding that in its judgement in the Panama Papers case, the Supreme Court had explained the matter.

He further said that Shehbaz's wife has been a filer since 2004, while his sons Salman Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz had been tax filers since 1996. The PML-N president's daughters Javeria Ali and Rabia Imran were also tax filers since 2007.

Pervaiz argued that in the 58-volume money laundering reference prepared by NAB, there was "not a single documentary evidence" against Shehbaz. The opposition leader had declared all of his assets, Pervaiz said and added that according to records of Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as well as other revenue departments, Shehbaz was not a benamidar.

The lawyer argued that there are four approvers in the case but none of them had recorded a statement against Shehbaz.

Money laundering case

The reference mainly accuses Shehbaz of being beneficiary of assets held in the name of his family members and benamidars who had no sources to acquire such assets. It says the suspects committed offences of corruption and corrupt practices as envisaged under the provisions of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and money laundering as delineated in the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.

A total of 20 people had been nominated in the reference, including four approvers Yasir Mushtaq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Shahid Rafiq and Aftab Mahmood.

The main suspects are Shehbaz’s wife Nusrat, his sons Hamza (leader of opposition in Punjab) and Suleman (absconder), and his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

Shehbaz was arrested on Oct 5, 2018, in other cases — Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme. He was in NAB's custody when the inquiry into assets was authorised on Oct 23, according to Shehbaz's bail petition.

Comments (26)

bhaRAT©
Sep 28, 2020 02:28pm
Serves him right. Maryam will be the happiest.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 28, 2020 02:29pm
Serves him right – you reap what you sow! Maryam will be the happiest.
Recommend 0
Haider
Sep 28, 2020 02:31pm
These corrupt people have no remorse and unwilling to return looted money. They must be given stern punishment.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 28, 2020 02:31pm
Expected.
Recommend 0
Danish
Sep 28, 2020 02:32pm
Both the brothers insist on their 'innocence'.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 28, 2020 02:33pm
Well-done. Lock up these corrupts one at a time.
Recommend 0
HA
Sep 28, 2020 02:37pm
Disgraceful behaviour by government. I thought IK was a sportsman. Worst Marshall law ever in the history of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 28, 2020 02:40pm
This is simply political persecution. Shahbaz Shareef is an honest politician.
Recommend 0
Riasat Khan
Sep 28, 2020 02:40pm
Corrupt leaders at last getting punished for money laundering! Hope shabaz Sharif and his family are put in prison!!
Recommend 0
Make Pakistan great again
Sep 28, 2020 02:40pm
In January he will be with Nawaz Sharif in London. Same old script.
Recommend 0
Shahmir Raza
Sep 28, 2020 02:43pm
Good news.
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Sep 28, 2020 02:45pm
Throw all corrupt behind bars and lock them for their lives. Kudos
Recommend 0
Shabash
Sep 28, 2020 02:45pm
We Pakistani are not interested in arresting of leaders, please focus on development and economy of the country , seems business, jobs, trade, everything is halted in Pakistan. Youth is jobless, our youth is being destroyed by involving in drugs addiction.
Recommend 0
Kunal, Gurgaon
Sep 28, 2020 02:46pm
So all the laws are for the civilians.
Recommend 0
matiur rahman
Sep 28, 2020 02:48pm
Everyone has to face the testing times in his career especially power politics. Let us see whether he comes out from it standing toll or wheeling dealing.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Sep 28, 2020 02:51pm
He knew it’s the time now. Imran won’t spare any corrupt. Time for accountability for the reasons that they and their family wealth have gone beyond but country is getting poorer every term.
Recommend 0
AW
Sep 28, 2020 02:55pm
Why do they keep talking about fake savings? The case is about money laundering. Put shahbaz in jail for life and confiscate his assets. Enough is enough.
Recommend 0
Zaffar
Sep 28, 2020 03:01pm
Great news lets hope he gets a life imprisonment sentence.
Recommend 0
Waseem
Sep 28, 2020 03:01pm
I am a PTI supporter but i think this is wrong. Why does NAB want to arrest SS when he is in the country and even if their are any questions he is not answering, he should be asked by the court to provide the answers for those questions while the NAB should put its case in front of the court if they have proves against him and the court should do the rest. If he does not provide satisfactory answer then the court should rule against him.
Recommend 0
Naz Khan
Sep 28, 2020 03:03pm
There is no difference between SS and Trump, they always use the term "fake" when presented with evidence.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 28, 2020 03:03pm
Shahbaz is Innocent Nawaz is a Thief.
Recommend 0
tQ
Sep 28, 2020 03:04pm
Whether bitter or sweet it is "taste of your own medicine". Please accept!
Recommend 0
shahzad naeem
Sep 28, 2020 03:04pm
why money laundering? every one should be answerable.
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Sep 28, 2020 03:04pm
Political Gimmick.
Recommend 0
super cruise
Sep 28, 2020 03:04pm
Shahbaz will cone out victorious.
Recommend 0
hasnain tariq
Sep 28, 2020 03:07pm
Seems like SS rejected to ditch his brother.
Recommend 0

