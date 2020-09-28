DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

Protest after Lahore CCPO had his personal secretary ‘arrested’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 28 Sep 2020

Email

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh — Online/File
Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh — Online/File

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Umar Sheikh on Sunday had his personal secretary Abdul Sattar, a BS-16 official, briefly arrested.

The CCPO got upset with his personal secretary for minor lapse in official work, called him to his office where he allegedly abused him and had him ‘arrested’.

An official said Mr Sheikh ordered the Civil Lines station house officer to take Abdul Sattar to the police station and send him behind the bars after lodging a case against him for ‘disobeying’ him (the CCPO). He said as the CCPO left his office, his action sparked panic and strong resentment in the lower staff.

The protesting employees threatened to take up the matter on the social media against CCPO’s ‘violent and inhuman’ behaviour against junior officials, he said. The employees also warned that they would not resume office till the release of their colleague Abdul Sattar and an apology by the CCPO.

About the incident, he said, Mr Sheikh had called a meeting of his select officials including the personal secretary at 2am on Sunday and ended it after two hours. The employees returned their homes to take rest, he said, adding that the CCPO again called them in the morning and sought report of the work assigned to them.

“His personal secretary excused for the slight delay in completing the work on the pretext of having sleepless night. The reply irritated the CCPO who vent his anger and ordered his arrest,” the official said. On being informed about the expected agitation of the lower staff of his office, Mr Sheikh directed the SHO to release his personal secretary.

Mr Sheikh has been in the headlines since assuming his charge as the CCPO. He seems to be indiscreet in his remarks and has adopted an aggressive policy which has sent a wave of panic in the force.

Recently, he ordered arrest of some police employees while bypassing the departmental procedures. Some of them had submitted written complaints to the IGP to take notice of the illegal actions of the Lahore police chief against the junior employees.

The Lahore CCPO declined to comment on the issue.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wow
Sep 28, 2020 10:48am
Good on him. We need a very strict individual who may change the system of police in Punjab.
Recommend 0
Akhter
Sep 28, 2020 10:54am
"Protest after Lahore CCPO had his personal secretary ‘arrested’" Indeed, Lahore's CCPO from Khanpur is some character whose ego is on cloud nine...he does not waste an opportunity to stir a storm in a cup of tea...Mega cities like Karachi and Lahore need professionals to control crime, people with integrity and character, and not political appointees who utter words without considering their implications, and whose actions are like a typical Jagirdar/Zamdar!
Recommend 0
HASSAN
Sep 28, 2020 10:57am
Let him shake this institution, this is the need of time
Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 28, 2020 11:02am
junior officials are habitual of old and lenient way of working which the corrupt regime had taught them.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 28, 2020 11:02am
This guy means business and business in a clean way which is unprecedented in Punjab Police. Punjab police officers are known to bully outsiders and this officers has started fixing his own backyard firstly -a need since decades. Keep it up. Good citizens are with you.
Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Sep 28, 2020 11:09am
Rao Anwar and Umar Sheikh both are look-alike
Recommend 0
Concerned youth
Sep 28, 2020 11:09am
PTI supporters, please give your apologist reasons here. Thank you
Recommend 0
Usman Ullah Khan
Sep 28, 2020 11:19am
Still in Office?
Recommend 0
Sheraz
Sep 28, 2020 11:21am
Good going CCPO. Keep these leeches tight.
Recommend 0
Zaraq
Sep 28, 2020 11:28am
So now everything he does is objectionable?
Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 28, 2020 11:29am
this police officer will become an embarrassment for the Punjab Govt especially CM. Him still being at his post despite so many concerns shows that CM favorite, appointed so he can do the bidding. PTI is no different then PMLN who did the same to Police when they were in Power.
Recommend 0
Asad Shah
Sep 28, 2020 11:33am
Naya pakistan where powers can be violated easily and people get away. No judiciary to protect the rights of the people
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Sep 28, 2020 11:37am
Keep police clean from black sheep. I like his approach he is ruthless that means others will be looking for his minor blemish to remove him. Keep it up sir. We are with you. Status co should be changed. Compromise attitude should be changed.
Recommend 0
Sheroo
Sep 28, 2020 11:40am
If he’s that despicable I don’t understand why CM is protecting him and PM is protecting CM
Recommend 0
Thakur
Sep 28, 2020 11:41am
Maybe he is trying to clean up a lazy and corrupt department.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 28, 2020 11:48am
@Wow, yes.
Recommend 0
Serious
Sep 28, 2020 11:51am
Ordering an arrest for not doing the work is a good and strong tradition, Just wanted to know on when is the law is arresting the P.M who did not do any single work assigned to him when he was selected for the said office. Let's be fair for once. S
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...
27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...