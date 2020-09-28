DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

Modi ignored key issues in UN speech: Pakistan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated 28 Sep 2020

Email

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said Modi had played up trivial issues in his speech, while ignoring those that the world was interested in. — INP/File
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said Modi had played up trivial issues in his speech, while ignoring those that the world was interested in. — INP/File

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has reminded the international community that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored Kashmir and other major global issues in his address to the UN General Assembly.

The Indian leader addressed the 75th UNGA on Saturday and deman­ded a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, but purposely ignored key global issues. Pakistan opposed the Indian demand, saying that there’s no place for “a fascist state” in a decision-making body like the UNSC.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said in a statement that Mr Modi had played up trivial issues in his speech, while ignoring those that the world was interested in.

“Modi’s speech was silent on international issues and divorced from the reality of an intolerant, divided, brutal and economically failing India locked in disputes with all its neighbours,” he said.

“The world public is not very interested in how many Indians defecate in public,” he said, referring to Modi’s boasts about the reforms he had introduced, including freeing of 600 million people from open defecation. “This was not an easy task. But India has achieved it,” the prime minister told the 193-member assembly.

Speaking via video link, Mr Modi also ignored the Palestine question and climate change, the issues that could expose India’s double-faced approach.

On Aug 5, 2019, India illegally merged the occupied Jammu and Kashmir valleys with the union and since then millions of Kashmiris have been living under a siege. Gross human rights violations in Kashmir have come under heavy criticism from the UN, international human rights organisations and the media, but Mr Modi did not even mention their concerns in his speech.

The Modi government’s policy of marginalising minorities, particularly Muslims, has also faced severe criticism across the globe, but the Indian prime minister also ignored this issue.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2020

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Awaam
Sep 28, 2020 09:36am
The world rejects it.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 28, 2020 09:36am
modi speech was on the spot
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 28, 2020 09:36am
Balanced speech by Modi
Recommend 0
Truth
Sep 28, 2020 09:38am
India has his own priorities.
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 28, 2020 09:39am
Munir saab , why India was not opposed in UN seat this time got 185 out of 192???
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Sep 28, 2020 09:42am
world is happy with the speech
Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Sep 28, 2020 09:43am
why India got UN seat this time then Munir saab?
Recommend 0
Meer
Sep 28, 2020 09:44am
Key issues were already mentioned by IK in last year's speech, after one year saw world not interested, so why not ignore?
Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Sep 28, 2020 09:45am
who cares about Kashmir except we and Turkey??
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 28, 2020 09:51am
Looks Modi got a PA for free.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 28, 2020 09:56am
Modi will not discuss any Indian state in particular! He represent India's vision to international challenges
Recommend 0
FreeThinker
Sep 28, 2020 09:56am
Feeling ignored much?
Recommend 0
Far Ting Xi
Sep 28, 2020 10:07am
I suggest you to go view Chinese premier speech. He also didn’t mention any border skirmishes with India either.
Recommend 0
SATT
Sep 28, 2020 10:08am
Certainly Modi talked about his country.
Recommend 0
Soothsayer
Sep 28, 2020 10:16am
All quiet on the Eastern front!
Recommend 0
Chim Pan Xi
Sep 28, 2020 10:30am
Still scratching your head?
Recommend 0
fast track
Sep 28, 2020 10:30am
Modi's initiative for Solar alliance , is great service to climate change , India's performance is an example for renewable energy , Modi emerge is global leader
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 28, 2020 10:36am
You had your own speech why orchestrate others
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...
27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...