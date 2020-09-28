DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

Govt eyes Rs5bn from auction of 41-kanal plot in Lahore today

Amin AhmedUpdated 28 Sep 2020

Email

The Privatisation Commission will wind up the sale of properties owned by the federal government with the auction of over 41 kanals of land in Lahore on Monday (today). — File
The Privatisation Commission will wind up the sale of properties owned by the federal government with the auction of over 41 kanals of land in Lahore on Monday (today). — File

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission will wind up the sale of properties owned by the federal government with the auction of over 41 kanals of land in Lahore on Monday (today).

The land is in the possession of the Republic Motors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation.

The reserved price of the property located in the highly expensive area of Mall Road, has been fixed at over Rs5 billion, but the commission expects a higher price in view of the prime location of the land.

Privatisation Commission expects a higher price in view of prime location of land

The government had finalised sale of 26 properties and so far has auctioned 23 unutilised properties with proceeds over Rs1bn. The auction of two properties has been deferred due to unfavourable market conditions, for which the Privatisation Commission will float tenders at a later stage, according to an official of the commission.

The commission will submit details of the auctions to the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation for clearance and subsequent submission to the federal cabinet for approval. The 90 per cent of sale proceeds will go for debt retirement and rest of the 10pc will be allocated for poverty alleviation.

The sale of government-owned properties comes under the prime minister’s grand tax relief package for builders and developers that offers immunity to any person from a probe into the source of amount invested up to Dec 31. The package has introduced fixed tax on the income and gains of a builder or developer calculated on the basis of the area of a project.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Awaam
Sep 28, 2020 08:48am
Gamechanger
Recommend 0
Taimur
Sep 28, 2020 09:05am
This is a failed government. No industry and no business can flourish. Their main focus is to sell government properties and run state
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 28, 2020 09:07am
Lease not sale advised...
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 28, 2020 09:20am
This auction would be a gamechanger for Pakistan - PMIK.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

28 Sep 2020

APS commission report

IS closure even possible for the survivors of the APS massacre and the families of those who lost loved ones on that...
28 Sep 2020

Renewable energy

THE World Bank has shown Pakistan the way forward in the energy sector by approving $450m to support the country’s...
28 Sep 2020

‘South Sindh’ province

AMIDST the growing clamour over the state’s neglect of Karachi, the MQM-P has once again raised the controversial...
27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...