Two teenaged girls shot in their home over 'matrimonial dispute' in village near Dadu: police

Qurban Ali KhushikUpdated 27 Sep 2020

Area SHO says the victims' uncle and cousin are the main suspects. — Illutration by Abro/File
Area SHO says the victims' uncle and cousin are the main suspects.

Two teenaged girls were shot in their home by unidentified persons in Sobdar Wah village near Dadu, police said on Sunday. One of the victims died on the spot, while the other is in critical condition.

KN Shah taluka's Deputy Superintendent of Police Shah Pir Bux Chandio said that police had arrived at the victims' home soon after receiving reports of a shooting, however, the culprits had escaped. He said that the incident took place due to a "matrimonial dispute".

Both victims, who were cousins, were shifted to KN Shah taluka hospital. An autopsy of the victim who was killed in the shooting in under way, while her cousin is under treatment, DSP Chandio said.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer Ghulam Hyder said that police suspected that the victims' uncle and cousin had shot the girls. The motive, Hyder said, appeared to be a "matrimonial dispute".

Dadu Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Raza Malik did not comment on the nature of the incident and said that police were investigating all aspects.

A first information report is yet to be registered.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Ibrahim S
Sep 27, 2020 06:26pm
No matter what the issue is from home to school or work place , women in Our land of pure is a collateral damage
Recommend 0
Dr. Paderia
Sep 27, 2020 06:31pm
Sick society.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 27, 2020 06:39pm
@Ibrahim S, To add to your opinion, women, in small towns, among the poor and the uneducated have almost zero rights against the men.
Recommend 0

