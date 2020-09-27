Two teenaged girls shot in their home over 'matrimonial dispute' in village near Dadu: police

Two teenaged girls were shot in their home by unidentified persons in Sobdar Wah village near Dadu, police said on Sunday. One of the victims died on the spot, while the other is in critical condition.

KN Shah taluka's Deputy Superintendent of Police Shah Pir Bux Chandio said that police had arrived at the victims' home soon after receiving reports of a shooting, however, the culprits had escaped. He said that the incident took place due to a "matrimonial dispute".

Both victims, who were cousins, were shifted to KN Shah taluka hospital. An autopsy of the victim who was killed in the shooting in under way, while her cousin is under treatment, DSP Chandio said.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer Ghulam Hyder said that police suspected that the victims' uncle and cousin had shot the girls. The motive, Hyder said, appeared to be a "matrimonial dispute".

Dadu Senior Superintendent of Police Farrukh Raza Malik did not comment on the nature of the incident and said that police were investigating all aspects.

A first information report is yet to be registered.