DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 28, 2020

Clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia separatists leave at least 23 dead

AFPUpdated 27 Sep 2020

Email

A still image from a video released by the Armenian Defence Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armoured vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this still image from footage released on September 27, 2020. — Reuters
A still image from a video released by the Armenian Defence Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armoured vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this still image from footage released on September 27, 2020. — Reuters
In this image taken from footage released by Armenian Defence Ministry on Sept 27, Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani military vehicle at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. — AP
In this image taken from footage released by Armenian Defence Ministry on Sept 27, Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani military vehicle at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. — AP
In this image taken from footage released by Armenian Defence Ministry on Sept 27, Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani military vehicle at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. — AP
In this image taken from footage released by Armenian Defence Ministry on Sept 27, Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani military vehicle at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. — AP

Arch foes Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday accused each other of initiating deadly clashes that claimed at least 23 lives over a decades-long territorial dispute and threatened to draw in regional powers Russia and Turkey.

The worst clashes since 2016 have raised the spectre of a fresh war between long-standing rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia which have been locked for decades in a territorial dispute over the Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh.

Sixteen Armenian separatist fighters were killed and more than 100 wounded in fighting, rebel officials said.

Both sides also reported casualties including at least one Armenian woman and child. Baku said that an Azerbaijani family of five were killed in shelling launched by Armenian separatists.

A major confrontation between Muslim Azerbaijan and majority Christian Armenia threatened to embroil regional players Moscow and Ankara and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on global powers to prevent Turkey from getting involved in the conflict.

“We are on the brink of a full-scale war in the South Caucasus,” Pashinyan warned.

Azerbaijan's “authoritarian regime has once again declared war on the Armenian people”, he added.

France, Germany and the European Union swiftly urged an “immediate ceasefire,” while Pope Francis prayed for peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the military flareup with Pashinyan and called for “an end to hostilities”.

“The Russian side expressed serious concern over the resumption of large-scale clashes,” the Kremlin said.

But Azerbaijan's ally Turkey blamed Yerevan for the flare-up and promised Baku its “full support”.

“The Turkish people will support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our means as always,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

Azerbaijan accused Armenian forces of violating a ceasefire, saying it had launched a counter-offensive to “ensure the safety of the population”, using tanks, artillery missiles, combat aviation and drones.

Azerbaijan imposed martial law and a curfew in large cities and said it had captured from Armenian rebels a strategic mountain that helps control transport communications between Yerevan and the Armenian-held enclave.

'Sacred homeland'

In a televised address to the nation earlier on Sunday, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev vowed victory over Armenian forces.

“Our cause is just and we will win,” he said, echoing a famous quote from Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's address at the outbreak of World War II in Russia.

“Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” he said.

Both Armenia and Karabakh declared martial law and military mobilisation.

“Get ready to defend our sacred homeland,” Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Armenia said that Azerbaijan attacked civilian settlements in Nagorny Karabakh including the main city Stepanakert.

Pashinyan's wife, Anna Hakobyan, said that she had travelled to a hospital in Stepanakert to be with her Karabakh “brothers and sisters”.

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said there were reports of dead and wounded.

“Extensive damage has been inflicted on many homes and civilian infrastructure,” it said.

Karabakh's rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan pointed to “civilian casualties,” while Armenia said a woman and child were killed.

'War is resuming'

Ethnic Armenian separatists seized the Nagorny Karabakh region from Baku in a 1990s war that claimed 30,000 lives.

Talks to resolve one of the worst conflicts to emerge from the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union have been largely stalled since a 1994 ceasefire agreement.

France, Russia and the United States have mediated peace efforts as the “Minsk Group” but the last big push for a peace deal collapsed in 2010.

Pope Francis told crowds on Saint Peter's Square he was praying for peace and called for “concrete gestures of good will and fraternity” from the warring sides.

Political observers said global powers should intensify talks to stop the conflict.

“We are a step away from a large-scale war,” Olesya Vartanyan of the International Crisis Group told AFP.

“One of the main reasons for the current escalation is a lack of any proactive international mediation between the sides for weeks,” she added.

“War is resuming. Time for Russia, France and US, individually and jointly, to stop it,” tweeted Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Centre.

'Turkish mercenaries'

Karabakh separatist leader, Arayik Harutyunyan, accused Ankara of sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan.

On Sunday morning, Azerbaijan started “active bombing” along Karabakh's frontline including civilian targets and in Stepanakert, Karabakh's presidency said.

The rebel defence ministry said its troops shot down four Azerbaijani helicopters and 15 drones, while Baku denied the claim.

In July, heavy clashes along the two countries' shared border — hundreds of kilometres from Karabakh — claimed the lives of at least 17 soldiers from both sides.

Raising the stakes, Azerbaijan at the time threatened to strike Armenia's atomic power station if Yerevan attacked strategic facilities.

During the worst recent clashes in April 2016, around 110 people were killed.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Sep 27, 2020 04:23pm
Gross interference by Turkey will only add more fuel to the fire.
Recommend 0
Awaam
Sep 27, 2020 04:35pm
Long live Armenia.
Recommend 0
meena jan
Sep 27, 2020 04:51pm
Armenia should apologize for their blunder in controversial region.
Recommend 0
expat_uae
Sep 27, 2020 04:52pm
i am sure the countries who sold weapons for both sides of syria and happy to figure out there will be another sale
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 27, 2020 05:00pm
So Turkey sides with Azerbaijan because it has no diplomatic ties with Armenia because Turk deny the Armenian genocide. Yet Turkey supports Palestine? Limit of hypocrisy
Recommend 0
F16
Sep 27, 2020 05:02pm
India support Armenia
Recommend 0
Krishnan
Sep 27, 2020 05:06pm
Which means that Armenia is right.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 27, 2020 05:14pm
I see Turkeys hand behind this. The world will stand with the free and democratic Armenia
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 27, 2020 05:15pm
Turkey trying to create conflict again
Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Sep 27, 2020 05:16pm
Turks were responsible for one of the biggest genocides in history - It was a genocide of Armenians. Western powers should help Armenia.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 27, 2020 05:18pm
Foreign hand of Turkey flaming the fighting. Good, will bring more instability to Islamic nations
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Sep 27, 2020 05:23pm
No one has forgotten Turkey's Armamian genocide.
Recommend 0
zimmerman
Sep 27, 2020 05:33pm
@Indie Guy, Indians should worry about the genocide they are perpetrating in Kashmir rather than in countries whose names they can't even spell.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 27, 2020 05:43pm
The fact us that Nagornokarabakh is Ajerbaijani territory gifted by russia to Armenia. This territory has no border with Armenia. The territory must be united with Ajerbhaijan
Recommend 0
Brownman
Sep 27, 2020 05:44pm
Erdogan will do anything to remain in power.
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 27, 2020 06:19pm
Armenia must be right as Turkey is opposing....
Recommend 0
MG
Sep 27, 2020 06:20pm
Is this the beginning of the third world war?
Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 27, 2020 06:34pm
Azerbaijan has unwavering support of powerful Turkey and Armenia is making a mistake by not taking Turkeys power and NATO seriously.
Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 27, 2020 06:47pm
Pakistan, as a responsible super power, should mediate between the two fighting nations.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...
26 Sep 2020

Agriculture data

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has ordered the food security ministry and the provinces to take measures for improving ...
Updated 26 Sep 2020

Dormant Saarc

The regional bloc has been more or less dormant in an era in which neighbours are exceedingly dependent on each other.
26 Sep 2020

PMDC saga

THE controversy surrounding the arbitrary dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council appears to be far...