DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 27, 2020

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021: minister

Reuters 27 Sep 2020

Email

Visitors tour near Rock formations that resemble human faces at the Madain Saleh antiquities site in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2020. — Reuters/File
Visitors tour near Rock formations that resemble human faces at the Madain Saleh antiquities site in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia on January 31, 2020. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021 after months of suspension amid strict government measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the kingdom’s tourism minister told Reuters.

Tourism is a key pillar of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious reform strategy to reduce the economy’s dependence on oil.

The kingdom, which opened its doors to foreign tourists in September 2019 by launching a new visa regime for 49 countries, wants the sector to contribute 10per cent of gross domestic product by 2030.

“For tourist visa, until now we are talking about early next year. If things get better or if any positive developments happen with regards to the vaccine, we might accelerate and have it earlier,” Ahmed al-Khateeb said in a virtual interview.

In late-February the kingdom closed its borders to foreign pilgrims and to tourists from at least 25 countries. In March, it barred all travel in and out of the country.

Khateeb said the tourism sector has been hit hard and is expected to see a 35 to 45pc decline by year end. The focus on domestic tourism during the summer has cushioned the blow, however.

“This pandemic is a systematic risk that has hit everyone; however, we have seen a very strong summer after the January-May lockup period,” Khateeb said.

“We have noticed a growth of 30pc year on year in domestic tourism which is beyond our expectations.”

The Saudi Summer campaign, which promoted 10 tourist destinations — from beaches and forests to mountain peaks and historic areas — for citizens and residents to visit in lieu of holidaying abroad, helped boost average occupancy ratio at hotels to 80pc.

Saudi Arabia has reported 332,790 Covid-19 cases and 4,655 deaths so far. Infection rates have seen a steady decline over the past few weeks.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 27, 2020 03:21pm
Tourists and Tourism world wide will remain on the low curve as long as a reliable, effective, penetrating and result-oriented vaccine to cure Covid-19 is not found under due process, codes, specifications and checks-and-balances of the medical and healthcare world.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

27 Sep 2020

PM’s UN speech

IN his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly highlighted the fact that the...
Updated 27 Sep 2020

Harassing journalists

UNCONFIRMED reports this week of cases being registered against dozens of journalists under the Prevention of...
27 Sep 2020

Children of the nation

EACH day brings new sorrow. On Friday, a minor boy’s lifeless body was discovered inside a cloth bag by residents...
26 Sep 2020

Agriculture data

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has ordered the food security ministry and the provinces to take measures for improving ...
Updated 26 Sep 2020

Dormant Saarc

The regional bloc has been more or less dormant in an era in which neighbours are exceedingly dependent on each other.
26 Sep 2020

PMDC saga

THE controversy surrounding the arbitrary dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council appears to be far...