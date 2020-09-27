DAWN.COM

UN urged to probe killing of Kashmiris

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 27 Sep 2020

In this file photo, Indian paramilitary soldiers arrive during a protest in Srinagar. — Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, has called upon the United Nations to carry out an imp­a­­rtial and transparent judicial inqu­iry into the extrajudicial killing of Kash­miris in India-Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement on Saturday, the wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik lashed out at Indian forces for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and demanded the UN take notice of the unabated brutalities unleashed by the Indian forces in the occupied valley.

She said that the fascist Indian government had been using brute force against the innocent youth who were battling for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Ms Mullick said Indian state terrorism had crossed all limits but the Kashmir freedom fight had intensified with each passing day as rising brutalities and killings could not dampen their courage. She said that now the Indian authorities were themselves admitting that Indian soldiers exceeded their powers that led to the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri men on July 18 in Shopian district.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2020

Kashmir Unrest
