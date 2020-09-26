DAWN.COM

September 26, 2020

India's vaccine capacity will help 'all humanity', Modi tells UN

AFP 26 Sep 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2020. — Reuters/File
India as the world's biggest vaccine maker will use its resources “for all humanity” in the battle against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations on Saturday.

In his address to the virtual UN General Assembly, Modi made no direct mention of climate change or of India's current border tussle with China following a clash in June when 20 Indian troops died, however.

“As the largest vaccine producing country of the world ... India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” Modi said.

Know more: Who would be the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine?

“India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines,” he said.

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had insisted in his speech to the UN that any nation that develops a Covid-19 vaccine share it universally.

Morrison made the strongly worded appeal as the United States resists global efforts to collaborate on a vaccine.

“This is a global responsibility and it's a moral responsibility for a vaccine to be shared far and wide,” Morrison had said.

Modi also steered clear of directly mentioning Pakistan despite Prime Minister Imran Khan having used his UN address to lambast India over occupied Kashmir and the New Delhi government's Hindu nationalist ideology.

But Modi reiterated India's calls for reform of the UN and for the world's second-most populous country to be given more influence in the global body.

“Over the last eight to nine months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?” Modi said.

India's 1.3 billion people “have been waiting for a long time for the process for the reforms of the United Nations to get completed”, Modi said.

“Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?”

India together with Norway, Ireland and Mexico will become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning on January 1, 2021.

Coronavirus
World

Comments (27)

Sasha
Sep 26, 2020 08:01pm
That was a speech of a true statesman with global vision.
Recommend 0
Salil choudhary
Sep 26, 2020 08:02pm
Best speech by a statesman without blaming any country.
Recommend 0
Rajeev
Sep 26, 2020 08:07pm
Proud of modiji. Great vision and leadership.
Recommend 0
Gush64
Sep 26, 2020 08:09pm
A true stateman with a vision. Always think of betterment of the mankind n oppressed.
Recommend 0
SJ
Sep 26, 2020 08:10pm
This is how mature statesmen behave , others can definitely learn from him
Recommend 0
Sandy
Sep 26, 2020 08:11pm
Love him or hate him but no one can ignore..
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Sep 26, 2020 08:12pm
First improve the lives of 60% Indians without toilets and the remaining 40% living in slums.
Recommend 0
Sami khan
Sep 26, 2020 08:15pm
First try to save your own Population let alone the whole world. Cases are about to cross 6 million and deaths reaching already 100000.
Recommend 0
Mohd irfan
Sep 26, 2020 08:19pm
Good speach ... sounds like a true leader..
Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 26, 2020 08:22pm
India is respected across the world and Modi is a true statesman. The world stands with India
Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 26, 2020 08:23pm
Covid-19 vaccine share it universal - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Hopefully this will be the case after what Trump has been placing order more than five times the size of USA population.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Sep 26, 2020 08:23pm
Helping humanity ? How about helping half your nation’s population living in slums ?
Recommend 0
Ranjit
Sep 26, 2020 08:24pm
This is the difference between Modi and others. Modi feels for humanity and is not greedy about other's territory.
Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Sep 26, 2020 08:24pm
Clearly shows the difference in leadership quality between two countries.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Sep 26, 2020 08:28pm
India has a lot to offer. No complaints.
Recommend 0
Love
Sep 26, 2020 08:28pm
India can give free vaccines to poor countries like Pakistan
Recommend 0
Love
Sep 26, 2020 08:29pm
@Imran khan (Mardan), what is your per capita income
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 26, 2020 08:29pm
While Imran Khan is busy trying to build walls and talks about conflict and war, Modi speaks of peace and progress. What a difference between the two
Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 26, 2020 08:30pm
While India under Modi has done absolutely nothing for the victims of Covid in India - Modi's talk of helping humanity seems shallow
Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Sep 26, 2020 08:31pm
Someone remind Modi charity begins at home, what about India being the only country that that has a higher proportion of underweight children under the age of five than India is East Timor. Some of the countries which do better than India on this metric are Somalia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso and Haiti.
Recommend 0
NG
Sep 26, 2020 08:32pm
He rightly categorised the “Priority” applicable to the forum and perfect occasion of 75 yrs of United Nations!
Recommend 0
ADNAN khan
Sep 26, 2020 08:32pm
You can’t be good to humanity while you are committing humanitarian crimes.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 26, 2020 08:32pm
Pakistan should support India in the 'decision making structure' of the UN.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 26, 2020 08:32pm
@Sasha, Yes that was PMIK. Modi regime failure after failure. People barely recovered from his Demonetization bungle and now this... Despite the most Draconian lockdown anywhere, Modi is achieving milestones after milestones. 3rd highest death numbers, 2nd worst hit country, And highest daily new cases!
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 26, 2020 08:36pm
That was best response ever.... ignore and make them insignificant. India never uses dirty words as UN
Recommend 0
Param
Sep 26, 2020 08:37pm
Modi focus is very clear i.e. India's growth, progress and achievements. Modi makes new friends and ignore haters.
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 26, 2020 08:38pm
@Imran khan (Mardan), is that so, may be that is why your countrymen apply for visa to get treated in india
Recommend 0

