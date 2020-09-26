In pictures: Crowds in masks pack out China auto show after virus delay

Crowds packed a mega motor show in Beijing on Saturday — the only major international auto event this year — as manufacturers hope to boost the world's biggest car market despite the coronavirus battering demand.
Delayed for five months because of the pandemic, the 10-day event opened as China has largely brought the virus outbreak under control, although travel restrictions mean most overseas executives stayed home, while some appeared virtually to introduce their new motors.
But this did not stop a packed audience in mandatory face masks from cheering as new cars were driven on stage to be shown off.
Luxury brands such as Audi showed off new electric vehicles, while established players like Volkswagen — its parent group — and BMW made commitments to their own electric future, with all-electric models to be produced in China.
Header image: People wearing face masks look at the BMW i4 concept car at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China, September 26. — Reuters
