In pictures: Crowds in masks pack out China auto show after virus delay

Tickets were limited this year to reduce crowds, although attendees surged through the venue shoulder to shoulder.

Crowds packed a mega motor show in Beijing on Saturday — the only major international auto event this year — as manufacturers hope to boost the world's biggest car market despite the coronavirus battering demand.

Delayed for five months because of the pandemic, the 10-day event opened as China has largely brought the virus outbreak under control, although travel restrictions mean most overseas executives stayed home, while some appeared virtually to introduce their new motors.

But this did not stop a packed audience in mandatory face masks from cheering as new cars were driven on stage to be shown off.

Luxury brands such as Audi showed off new electric vehicles, while established players like Volkswagen — its parent group — and BMW made commitments to their own electric future, with all-electric models to be produced in China.

A polestar Precept car is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

A BMW R18 1800cc motorcycle is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

People look at the Nissan GTR car displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing. — AFP

People take pictures of the Geely Preface sedan at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

Visitors stand beside a Mercedez-Benz V-Class car displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing. — AFP

A police officer tries a Honda NSS350 scooter at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

The BMW i4 concept car is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing. — AFP

Visitors wearing face masks look at the Dongfeng Motor Warrior armoured truck at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

People leave the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China. — Reuters

People look at a Jeep Rubicon Recon displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

The Nissan Ariya car is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on September 26. — AFP

A staff member polishes the FAW Hongqi H9+ at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China. — Reuters

Header image: People wearing face masks look at the BMW i4 concept car at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China show, in Beijing, China, September 26. — Reuters