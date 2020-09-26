DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 26, 2020

Iranian president accuses US of 'savagery' after new sanctions

Reuters 26 Sep 2020

Email

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says Iranians should direct their anger at the White House. — Reuters/File
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says Iranians should direct their anger at the White House. — Reuters/File

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Saturday of “savagery” after Washington imposed new sanctions on Tehran, and said Iranians should direct their anger at the White House.

“The Americans have inflicted tens of millions of dollars of damage on Iran,” Rouhani said in televised remarks, his voice shaking with anger.

“We haven't [seen] such an extent of savagery ... The address for Iranian people's curses and hatred is the White House.”

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord.

Editorial: Saving the deal

Washington imposed new sanctions on Monday on Iran's defence ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons programme to support the US assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored.

On Thursday, Washington blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over alleged gross violations of human rights, including imposing sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to death.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Alan Parker
Sep 26, 2020 04:27pm
Iran is 100%....
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Sep 26, 2020 04:32pm
Pakistan stand by Iranian brothers and rest of the world should do so as well. US Must adhere to international laws.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Sep 2020

Agriculture data

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has ordered the food security ministry and the provinces to take measures for improving ...
Updated 26 Sep 2020

Dormant Saarc

The regional bloc has been more or less dormant in an era in which neighbours are exceedingly dependent on each other.
26 Sep 2020

PMDC saga

THE controversy surrounding the arbitrary dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council appears to be far...
25 Sep 2020

India’s losing battle

By converting the valley into an open-air jail, India has forced Kashmiris to resist the occupation by whatever means possible.
25 Sep 2020

Leaks after MPC

POST-MPC hysteria in Islamabad has unleashed a storm of leaks and clarifications, igniting a rare public debate ...
25 Sep 2020

Gas shortages

WITH the winter months approaching, can gas shortages be far behind? The shortfalls have been part of life in...