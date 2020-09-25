DAWN.COM

PM Imran to virtually address UN General Assembly today

Dawn.com 25 Sep 2020

At the 74th UNGA session last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the suffering of Kashmiris and the Indian move to annex the occupied territory. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan FB page/File
At the 74th UNGA session last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the suffering of Kashmiris and the Indian move to annex the occupied territory. — Photo courtesy Imran Khan FB page/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today (Friday), Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, his address will begin at 9:45pm (PST) tonight.

In his weekly briefing in Islamabad yesterday, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said the prime minister will share Pakistan's perspective on various regional and international issues, adding that PM Imran will once again raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his address, the premier will also share Pakistan's successful handling of Covid-19, his debt relief initiative for developing countries and Islamophobia, the Radio Pakistan report said.

The current session, which is the 75th session of the UNGA, is unique in the world body’s history with leaders not attending in person and other meetings being held online.

World leaders will send recorded video statements, which would be introduced by the respective country’s envoy, and then played in the UNGA Hall “as live”.

At the 74th UNGA session last year, PM Khan had highlighted the suffering of Kashmiris and the Indian move to annex the occupied territory in a speech stretching more than 45 minutes,

He had said that the very first action that India needed to take was to lift the curfew in occupied Kashmir and then release all detained prisoners. "And then the world community must give the Kashmiris the right of self-determination," he had stressed.

PM moots strategy to end flight of ‘graft dollars’

A day earlier, the premier had presented a nine-point strategy before the international community to stop the flight of “corruption dollars” from poor to rich countries, which he said was bleeding developing economies.

He had made the remarks before a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI), which met in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The prime minister had urged rich nations to take immediate steps to return the “stolen assets” of developing nations.

Noting that each year, billions of dollars illicitly flew out of developing countries, PM Imran had said his government came to power with a robust public mandate to get rid of corruption.

“We have taken several initiatives domestically. What is needed is strengthening international cooperation to bring perpetrators of financial crime to justice,” he had said. “This bleeding of the poorer countries must stop. International community must adopt decisive actions.”

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

