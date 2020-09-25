DAWN.COM

September 25, 2020

UN aviation agency advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licences

Reuters 25 Sep 2020

The pilot scandal has tainted Pakistan's aviation industry and hurt flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines. — AFP/File
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has advised Pakistan to undertake “immediate corrective actions” and suspend the issuance of any new pilot licences in the wake of a scandal over falsified licenses, according to an official and a document seen by Reuters.

The recommendations from ICAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, come days after a criminal probe was opened into 50 pilots and five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure pilot licences.

Read: Credibility crisis hits PIA, CAA over ‘dubious licences’ of pilots

“Pakistan should improve and strengthen its licencing system to ensure that it takes into account all necessary processes and procedures and prevents inconsistencies and malpractices before new licences are issued and privileges of suspended licences are re-established,” said ICAO, in a previously unreported letter to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) last week.

A Pakistani aviation ministry official told Reuters that no new licences have been issued since July, in the wake of the scandal.

The Montreal-based agency’s recommendations come ahead of an ICAO audit to assess Pakistan's aviation safety management systems.

The ICAO audit, originally scheduled for November this year, has been moved to June, effectively giving the PCAA more time to work on reforms, the official said.

A PCAA spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

An ICAO representative declined to comment on specific details, but said in an email that ICAO is “helping Pakistan to recognise concerns, and if they do not take swift action on them we will actively notify other countries about them.”

The pilot scandal has tainted the aviation industry and hurt flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which has been barred from flying into Europe and the United States.

In addition to revoking the licences of 50 pilots, Pakistan has also suspended another 32 pilots for a year.

