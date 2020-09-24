DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 24, 2020

Dogs used to detect coronavirus in pilot project at Helsinki airport

Reuters 24 Sep 2020

Email

Coronavirus sniffing dogs named Miika and Titta are introduced at the Evidensia veterinary clinic in Vantaa, Finland September 2. The dogs are trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 from arriving passengers at the Helsinki-Vantaa international airport. — Reuters
Coronavirus sniffing dogs named Miika and Titta are introduced at the Evidensia veterinary clinic in Vantaa, Finland September 2. The dogs are trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 from arriving passengers at the Helsinki-Vantaa international airport. — Reuters

Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus began sniffing passenger samples at Finland's Helsinki-Vantaa airport this week, authorities said, in a pilot project running alongside more usual testing at the airport.

The dogs' efficiency has not been proven in comparative scientific studies so passengers who volunteer to be tested and are suspected as carrying the virus are instructed to also take a swab to confirm the result.

A team of 15 dogs and 10 instructors are being trained for the job in Finland by volunteers, sponsored by a private veterinary clinic.

Among them is Kossi, a rescue dog from Spain, who was trained as a sniffer dog in Finland and who has worked before detecting cancers.

“What we've seen in our research is that the dogs will find [the disease] five days before they (patients) get any clinical symptoms,” Anna Hielm-Bjorkman, who is Adjunct Professor at the University of Helsinki and specialised in clinical research for companion animals, told Reuters.

“They are very good [at it]. We come close to 100-per cent sensitivity,” she said, referring to the dogs' ability to detect cases of the virus.

In the canine test, a passenger swipes their neck with a gauze, places it in a can which is then handed over to another room for a dog to sniff and to deliver an immediate result.

A few months ago, authorities in the United Arab Emirates embarked on similar canine testing at Dubai International Airport using police dogs.

“In the future, it's also possible ... that these dogs go around passengers in a similar way to customs dogs,” Vantaa deputy mayor Timo Aronkyto said.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A brutalised society

A brutalised society

The experience of all nations shows that severe penalties do not cause a decline in crime.

Editorial

Updated 24 Sep 2020

Baldia fire convictions

EIGHT years ago this month, 264 men and women were burned alive in an inferno that engulfed the garment factory in...
24 Sep 2020

Circular debt worries

PAKISTAN’S circular debt challenge is getting bigger by the day and the government is struggling hard to get a ...
24 Sep 2020

Tips for a neighbour

A NUMBER of factors have been identified in the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the huge outbreak of...
23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...