DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 24, 2020

Nawaz bans party members from holding private meetings with military leadership

Dawn.comUpdated 24 Sep 2020

Email

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing a multi-party conference via video link from London on Sept 20. - DawnNews Screenshot
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addressing a multi-party conference via video link from London on Sept 20. - DawnNews Screenshot

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said from now on no one from his party will hold individual, private or delegation-level meetings with the country's military leadership.

If necessitated by national security or the constitution, such meetings will be approved by the party's leadership and will be made public, he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Sharif's tweet comes a day after the Pakistan Army disclosed that former senior PML-N leader and Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair had twice reached out to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed political and legal woes of Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the past few weeks.

“Mr Zubair twice met the army chief, once in the last week of August and then on September 7 in the presence of director general ISI,” revealed military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a TV talk show on Wednesday. He said both meetings were held on Zubair’s request.

Sharif said "recent events once again prove how some meetings remain hidden behind seven veils while others are given the colour of choice through publicising them. This game should now stop."

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A brutalised society

A brutalised society

The experience of all nations shows that severe penalties do not cause a decline in crime.

Editorial

Updated 24 Sep 2020

Baldia fire convictions

EIGHT years ago this month, 264 men and women were burned alive in an inferno that engulfed the garment factory in...
24 Sep 2020

Circular debt worries

PAKISTAN’S circular debt challenge is getting bigger by the day and the government is struggling hard to get a ...
24 Sep 2020

Tips for a neighbour

A NUMBER of factors have been identified in the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the huge outbreak of...
23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...