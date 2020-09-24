Nawaz bans party members from holding private meetings with military leadership

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said from now on no one from his party will hold individual, private or delegation-level meetings with the country's military leadership.

If necessitated by national security or the constitution, such meetings will be approved by the party's leadership and will be made public, he wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Sharif's tweet comes a day after the Pakistan Army disclosed that former senior PML-N leader and Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair had twice reached out to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed political and legal woes of Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the past few weeks.

“Mr Zubair twice met the army chief, once in the last week of August and then on September 7 in the presence of director general ISI,” revealed military spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar in a TV talk show on Wednesday. He said both meetings were held on Zubair’s request.

Sharif said "recent events once again prove how some meetings remain hidden behind seven veils while others are given the colour of choice through publicising them. This game should now stop."

More to follow.