Diplomats visit LoC, meet victims of Indian shelling

Ambassadors, diplomats, defence attachés and the representatives of various countries and international organisations visited Jura Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, the diplomatic community was given a briefing on the latest situation along the LoC by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

They also met victims of Indian shelling, spoke to young women and children affected and witnessed damaged homes, shops and protection bunkers for the civilian population.

"The diplomats were briefed that Indian troops intentionally target the civilian population along the LoC. India has committed 2,333 ceasefire violations during this year," the report said.

During the visit, the DG ISPR informed the diplomats that the Indian army used cluster ammunition along the LoC, deliberately targeting civilian population. "The Pakistan Army, being a professional army, only targets military posts," he said.

He added that Indian actions were in violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

"Because of the severe impact on non-combatants, the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition. This blatant Indian aggression against all international norms exposes [the] true character of the Indian Army and their moral standing."

Maj Gen Iftikhar said it was time for the international community to take notice of India's blatant violation of international laws.

"In Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, the gravest human rights violations are being done. Since 2014, ceasefire violations have increased, using heavy weapons to deliberately target the civilian population."

He said this was an attempt to divert attention from what was happening in occupied Kashmir and with minorities in India, adding that the Kashmir issue needed to be resolved according to the relevant UN resolutions.

The delegation included diplomats, defence attachés , and representatives of various countries and organisations including Azerbaijan, Bosina and Herzegovina, the European Union, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Palestine, Greece, Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, Uzbekistan, Germany, Switzerland, France, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, and the UN-World Food Programme.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said Pakistan had arranged the visit to "provide first hand knowledge of the situation on ground".

During the weekly press briefing, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan had always welcomed UN observers, international media and foreign diplomats to the LoC.

"On the contrary, despite repeated calls, India has been denying access to the international media, UN observers and humanitarian organisations to hide its false claims and [the] worst humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir," he said.