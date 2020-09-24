DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 24, 2020

Diplomats visit LoC, meet victims of Indian shelling

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 24 Sep 2020

Email

Ambassadors, diplomats, defence attachés and representatives of various countries and International organisations visited Jura Sector along the Line of Control on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Ambassadors, diplomats, defence attachés and representatives of various countries and International organisations visited Jura Sector along the Line of Control on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Ambassadors, diplomats, defence attachés and the representatives of various countries and international organisations visited Jura Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, the diplomatic community was given a briefing on the latest situation along the LoC by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

They also met victims of Indian shelling, spoke to young women and children affected and witnessed damaged homes, shops and protection bunkers for the civilian population.

"The diplomats were briefed that Indian troops intentionally target the civilian population along the LoC. India has committed 2,333 ceasefire violations during this year," the report said.

During the visit, the DG ISPR informed the diplomats that the Indian army used cluster ammunition along the LoC, deliberately targeting civilian population. "The Pakistan Army, being a professional army, only targets military posts," he said.

He added that Indian actions were in violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.

"Because of the severe impact on non-combatants, the use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition. This blatant Indian aggression against all international norms exposes [the] true character of the Indian Army and their moral standing."

Maj Gen Iftikhar said it was time for the international community to take notice of India's blatant violation of international laws.

"In Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, the gravest human rights violations are being done. Since 2014, ceasefire violations have increased, using heavy weapons to deliberately target the civilian population."

He said this was an attempt to divert attention from what was happening in occupied Kashmir and with minorities in India, adding that the Kashmir issue needed to be resolved according to the relevant UN resolutions.

The delegation included diplomats, defence attachés , and representatives of various countries and organisations including Azerbaijan, Bosina and Herzegovina, the European Union, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Palestine, Greece, Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, Uzbekistan, Germany, Switzerland, France, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, and the UN-World Food Programme.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said Pakistan had arranged the visit to "provide first hand knowledge of the situation on ground".

During the weekly press briefing, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan had always welcomed UN observers, international media and foreign diplomats to the LoC.

"On the contrary, despite repeated calls, India has been denying access to the international media, UN observers and humanitarian organisations to hide its false claims and [the] worst humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir," he said.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A brutalised society

A brutalised society

The experience of all nations shows that severe penalties do not cause a decline in crime.

Editorial

Updated 24 Sep 2020

Baldia fire convictions

EIGHT years ago this month, 264 men and women were burned alive in an inferno that engulfed the garment factory in...
24 Sep 2020

Circular debt worries

PAKISTAN’S circular debt challenge is getting bigger by the day and the government is struggling hard to get a ...
24 Sep 2020

Tips for a neighbour

A NUMBER of factors have been identified in the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the huge outbreak of...
23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...