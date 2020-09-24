DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 24, 2020

Sindh to go ahead with reopening schools despite health minister's warning

Dawn.com 24 Sep 2020

Email

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani directed on Thursday the relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of SOPs against the coronavirus as schools resume operations for lower secondary and primary classes on September 28. — File
Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani directed on Thursday the relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of SOPs against the coronavirus as schools resume operations for lower secondary and primary classes on September 28. — File

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday directed relevant authorities to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 as he announced that both lower secondary and primary classes will resume on September 28.

The order came despite Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho's warning against the opening of schools this month.

In a conversation with Geo News earlier today, Pechuho said it would be "unwise" to reopen schools at this point, saying she "does not want to take a chance with kids".

The provincial health minister revealed that positivity rate in Sindh had increased from 1.5 per cent to 3pc. "A second wave of coronavirus has been predicted in the current situation," she added.

Expressing reservations on the reopening of schools, Dr Pechuho said: "Do not rush to reopen primary schools. They must be given at least one to one-and-a-half month to reopen."

"It would be right to send children to school only when the [coronavirus] situation is clear," she said, adding that the decision to resume classes was being taken "in haste".

Middle schools reopen

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed schools across the country to resume in-person classes for grades six to eight from Sept 23 as per schedule.

However, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said schools in the province would reopen on Sept 28.

Earlier this month, millions of students in Pakistan returned to classes as educational institutions reopened after a break of six months. In the first phase, all higher education institutions including universities, professional colleges, vocational institutes, as well as classes nine till 12 resumed on Sept 15.

In pictures: Students across Pakistan head back to school for first time since March

Classes six to eight resumed from Sept 23 in phase two while primary students are set to return to schools on Sept 30.

But tens of educational institutions were closed soon after across the country over violation of standard operating proce­dures (SOPs) and detection of Covid-19 cases among some students, teachers and other staff.

As a result, Sindh government announced a week's delay in implementing phase two, with students of grades six to eight being asked to start schools on Sept 28. Education minister Ghani said the decision was taken after he observed schools were not fully following coronavirus health guidelines.

WHO fears resurgence

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern about non-observance of standard operating procedures relating to prevention of Covid-19 in educational institutes and has called for adherence to social distancing, hand-washing and wearing mask along with infection prevention measures in schools to stay safe from the pandemic.

WHO officials told Dawn that continuation of educational activities without precautionary measures could snowball into resurgence of coronavirus, which was presently on the decline.

They said that it was observed that there was lack of coordination between education and health departments regarding the implementation of SOPs. They added that WHO had already warned against complacency with regard to safety measures against Covid-19.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Sep 24, 2020 07:58pm
This was bound to happen after Ashura. Corona was never controlled in Karachi, federal government needs to take over Sindh Covid management.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 24, 2020 08:12pm
Sindh government always does things contrary to the advice based on science and realises its mistake after it is too late.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A brutalised society

A brutalised society

The experience of all nations shows that severe penalties do not cause a decline in crime.

Editorial

Updated 24 Sep 2020

Baldia fire convictions

EIGHT years ago this month, 264 men and women were burned alive in an inferno that engulfed the garment factory in...
24 Sep 2020

Circular debt worries

PAKISTAN’S circular debt challenge is getting bigger by the day and the government is struggling hard to get a ...
24 Sep 2020

Tips for a neighbour

A NUMBER of factors have been identified in the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the huge outbreak of...
23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...