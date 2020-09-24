DAWN.COM

September 24, 2020

PM to address UN panel on financial accountability, transparency today

Dawn.com 24 Sep 2020

In this Sept 24, 2019 file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. — AFP
In this Sept 24, 2019 file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. — AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) today on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The event is being convened to "present the interim report of the FACTI panel, which identifies the major gaps in the implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption [and] anti-money laundering", PMO shared on Twitter.

The event will provide a forum to discuss priority actions on identified challenges, "particularly in light of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on progress towards the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

It added that the event would also "foster a discussion amongst civil society, international institutions, academia and the business sector to explore the issues highlighted in the FACTI panel’s interim report".

Munir Akram, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN and president of the Econo­mic and Social Council, will also speak during the session, Radio Pakistan reported.

In addition to his address to the FACTI panel, the premier will also speak at another event, 'Poverty at a Crossroad: Using Leadership and the Multidimensional Poverty Index to Build Back Better'. The event will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Chile, Radio Pakistan said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar will also address the event virtually.

PM to address UNGA tomorrow

The prime minister is due to address the United Nations General Assembly tomorrow (Friday). His speech will focus on Kashmir dispute, the Foreign Office said earlier.

The general debate, which is the centrepiece of any UN General Assembly session, started from Tuesday.

The current session, which is the 75th session, is unique in the world body’s history with leaders not attending in person and other meetings being held online.

In his speech at the 74th UNGA session last year, PM Imran had highlighted sufferings of Kashmiris and the Indian action of annexing the occupied territory.

