DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 23, 2020

DG ISPR says PML-N’s Zubair met COAS twice to discuss Maryam, Nawaz

Dawn.comUpdated 23 Sep 2020

Email

PML-N's Mohammad Zubair (L) met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa twice in recent weeks, according to DG ISPR. — Reuters/INP/File
PML-N's Mohammad Zubair (L) met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa twice in recent weeks, according to DG ISPR. — Reuters/INP/File

The matter of the military leadership meeting politicians took another turn on Wednesday night after the head of the Pakistan Army's media wing said senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair held two meetings with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in recent weeks about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Inter-Services Int­elligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was also present during the two meetings, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said, both of which were "requested" by Zubair, a former Sindh governor.

The two meetings were held in the last week of August and on September 7, said Maj Gen Iftikhar, who was speaking to journalist Arshad Sharif on ARY News. The ISPR chief was asked to comment on reports of politicians meeting the military leadership and claims that no PML-N leader was part of the reported meetings.

"In both meetings he (Zubair) talked about Mian Nawaz Sharif sahib and Maryam Nawaz sahiba," Maj Gen Iftikhar said.

"During these meetings, whatever was discussed, the army chief made it clear to him (Zubair) that whatever their legal issues are will be solved in Pakistan's courts, while the political issues will be solved in the parliament," the ISPR chief added.

He said the PML-N was asked to "keep the army away from these matters", declining to provide further details.

The two reported meetings are separate from a meeting held between 15 prominent opposition members, including senior leaders of the PML-N, and the army and ISI chiefs on Sept 16 last week.

In that meeting, which had come days before opposition parties at a multi-party conference announced a wide-ranging anti-government movement and criticised the military's interference in politics, the army and intelligence chiefs had cou­n­selled the opposition to refrain from dragging the military into political issues, it had emerged on Monday.

Earlier today, PML-N vice president Maryam had reportedly said that no one representing her father Nawaz had met the army chief.

She said political decisions should be made in the parliament, not at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

"I don't know about a dinner, maybe it was not a dinner [but] I heard about the meeting. From what I understand it was called to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan which is a political issue, an issue of the people's representatives, for them to solve and deliberate upon.

"These decisions should be made in parliament, not in GHQ," she said while responding to a reporter's question.

She further said "the political leadership should not be called nor should it go to discuss such issues. Whoever wishes to discuss these issues should come to the parliament."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir
Sep 23, 2020 08:59pm
a rebutal for maryam nawaz. everyone should discuss matters in parliament yet their issue with GHQ
Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Sep 23, 2020 09:06pm
All shall be transpired in next few day. Time for PM to pack up !
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 23, 2020 09:07pm
Similar to few journalist, sharif family also started raising their voices. Hope they will be safe
Recommend 0
Kam
Sep 23, 2020 09:12pm
“declining to provide further details.” aaaahh!
Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Sep 23, 2020 09:19pm
This is neither democracy nor dictatorship or staratocracy. it can be aptly called demo-dicta cracy
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Pitfalls after the MPC

Pitfalls after the MPC

Most parties at the multiparty conference have played into the hands of the establishment when it suited their interests.
Unlit stoves

Unlit stoves

Rafia Zakaria
The reasons for the failure of the clean stove could have been predicted had anyone consulted the women.
Reporting rape

Reporting rape

Beenish Zia
If we can’t do anything else, we should at least improve the quality of state-citizen engagement post-incident.

Editorial

23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...
22 Sep 2020

MPC resolution

THE opposition has once again united against a shared adversary. Still, Sunday’s multiparty conference, where more...
22 Sep 2020

Global Covid-19 cases

AS countries continued with the unhappy dance of locking down and then reopening, the total number of Covid-19 cases...
22 Sep 2020

In search of a temple

MEMBERS of the Pakistan Hindu Council have emphasised that having a mandir and a crematorium site in Islamabad was ...