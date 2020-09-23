DAWN.COM

Political decisions should be taken in parliament, not GHQ: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

Dawn.com | Tahir Naseer 23 Sep 2020

PML-V Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media outside the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that political decisions should be made in the parliament, not at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Maryam, who was at the Islamabad High Court for a hearing of an appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield property reference, was responding to a question from a reporter about Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and head of the ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed's meeting with key opposition figures.

"I don't know about a dinner, maybe it was not a dinner [but] I heard about the meeting. From what I understand it was called to discuss Gilgit-Baltistan which is a political issue, an issue of the people's representatives, for them to solve and deliberate upon.

"These decisions should be made in parliament, not in GHQ," she said.

When asked whether former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was aware of the meeting, she said: "I don't know whether he was aware of [the meeting] or if he learnt of it later.

"But the political leadership should not be called nor should it go to discuss such issues. Whoever wishes to discuss these issues should come to the parliament."

Earlier in the week, it emerged that the army chief and the head of the ISI had held a meeting with key opposition figures before their multiparty conference and cou­n­selled them to refrain from dragging the military into political issues.

The September 16 meeting was attended by about 15 opposition figures including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Sheh­baz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bil­a­wal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq, ANP’s Amir Haider Hoti, JUI-F’s Asad Mahmood, PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, PPP’s Senator Sherry Rehman and a few government ministers.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, while confirming the meeting and its participants in a conversation with Dawn, had said the meeting was held to discuss the impending changes in the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, the opposition had used this opportunity to flag its concerns about other matters, especially the military’s alleged interference in politics and allegations of persecution of its leaders on the pretext of accountability.

The timing of the meeting and its disclosure was linked by the onlookers to the opposition’s multiparty conference held on Sep 20 in which Nawaz had bitterly criticised the Army, saying there was “a state above the state in the country”.

Rashid had said the army chief clearly told the participants of the meeting that the Army was not in any manner linked to the political processes and had no involvement in matters concerning election reforms and accountability.

The army chief, however, had said the military only responds to calls for assistance by the elected civilian government and it would continue doing so irrespective of who is in office.

Gen Bajwa had reportedly categorically conveyed that no one would be allowed to create chaos in the country.

Comments (14)

haider shaikh
Sep 23, 2020 03:03pm
Political decisions should be made in London.
Recommend 0
Subhash Patil
Sep 23, 2020 03:03pm
Absolutely correct stand. Brave lady.
Recommend 0
Sakaniga
Sep 23, 2020 03:05pm
Dear madam, stop fooling the people..pls deal with your issues in court first..
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 23, 2020 03:06pm
Whenever she opens her mouth, she only creates trouble and rift. She is on self-destruction mode!
Recommend 0
Iqbal
Sep 23, 2020 03:07pm
Does she know political system? His father came in power through Martial Law, he is still part and parcel of that system, it's just this time, when he didn't get through, and complaining and this lady, has zero knowledge because she has never been elected as a Counsellor, MPA or MNA. She wants direct to become PM, NOT possible now, time is changed.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Sep 23, 2020 03:07pm
Tell in in last 2 year how many time have your opposition parlimenterian have debate about peoples issue in parliament, only shout about let us free, let us free and protecting their leaders.
Recommend 0
Unknown
Sep 23, 2020 03:08pm
Political decisions should be taken by respectable parliamentarian of Pakistan and within Pakistan and from not from a convicted person sitting in UK
Recommend 0
Naqueebullah Mehsud
Sep 23, 2020 03:09pm
She is right.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 23, 2020 03:12pm
Simply, the daughter of convicted Nawaz Sharif is advocating her father's controversial narratives against army. Both knows they will NOT succeed expect getting cheap publicity through their cronies and hand picked TV channels. By the way, does Maryam Safdar knows who brought her father into politics?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 23, 2020 03:12pm
@Subhash Patil, As usual, you trolls are clueless!
Recommend 0
Concerned Citizen
Sep 23, 2020 03:14pm
What’s her qualification to be even a leader ? Daughter of a convicted , run-away ex-PM. What a joke - She is the only one left for PML-N in 220mil people to lead ?
Recommend 0
zafar
Sep 23, 2020 03:15pm
o yes and corruption should issues should be deal in courts not hiding in London !!!
Recommend 0
Cornered
Sep 23, 2020 03:17pm
And all the parliamentarians are in London? Which one is she talking about?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 23, 2020 03:19pm
Future PM of Pakistan
Recommend 0

