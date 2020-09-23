DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 23, 2020

Police arrest journalist outside IHC

Tahir NaseerUpdated 23 Sep 2020

Email

Channel 24 reporter released after IHC chief justice took notice; denies allegations of carrying weapons. — Creative Commons/File
Channel 24 reporter released after IHC chief justice took notice; denies allegations of carrying weapons. — Creative Commons/File

Islamabad police on Wednesday arrested a reporter who had arrived at the high court to cover a hearing of an appeal filed by Maryam Nawaz against her conviction in the Avenfield corruption reference.

Ehtisham Kiyani, who works for Channel 24, was arrested by police officials deployed for security and was shifted to Ramna police station. He was stopped at a police checkpoint outside the court where he introduced himself but was detained by officials. After arresting him, police claimed that Kiyani was carrying weapons.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the incident and summoned high-ranking officials of the capital police and ordered Kiyani's immediate release. The reporter was released soon after and Superintendent of Police Sarfaraz Virk said that no weapons had been recovered from Kiyani, adding that a private TV channel had reported "fake news".

Speaking to reporters after his release, Kiyani said that he was falsely accused of bearing weapons. He added that he was detained by police for over an hour, during which he was "tortured" and "harassed".

"I was mistreated by SP Zubair Sheikh," he said. Kiyani further said that police took away his mobile phone and wallet. Despite multiple requests, he was not allowed to contact his family or his office colleagues, Kiyani told reporters.

The journalist's arrest was also condemned by PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who termed the incident "condemnable, regrettable and shameful".

"Stopping the media from performing its professional duties is unconstitutional and against media freedom," she said while speaking to reporters outside the court.

"Selected government's fascism and dictatorship is trampling upon the Constitution, law, democracy and civilian's freedom," she added and demanded that those responsible for "torturing media" personnel should face legal action.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Pitfalls after the MPC

Pitfalls after the MPC

Most parties at the multiparty conference have played into the hands of the establishment when it suited their interests.
Unlit stoves

Unlit stoves

Rafia Zakaria
The reasons for the failure of the clean stove could have been predicted had anyone consulted the women.
Reporting rape

Reporting rape

Beenish Zia
If we can’t do anything else, we should at least improve the quality of state-citizen engagement post-incident.

Editorial

23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...
22 Sep 2020

MPC resolution

THE opposition has once again united against a shared adversary. Still, Sunday’s multiparty conference, where more...
22 Sep 2020

Global Covid-19 cases

AS countries continued with the unhappy dance of locking down and then reopening, the total number of Covid-19 cases...
22 Sep 2020

In search of a temple

MEMBERS of the Pakistan Hindu Council have emphasised that having a mandir and a crematorium site in Islamabad was ...