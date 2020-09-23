DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 23, 2020

Except for Sindh, junior classes in schools resume today

Kashif AbbasiUpdated 23 Sep 2020

Email

A student wears a protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class as schools reopen, in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters/File
A student wears a protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class as schools reopen, in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday allowed reopening of schools (from class six to eight) across the country from Wednesday (today) after a six-month closure as the Covid-19 situation in the country has improved to some extent.

However, the Sindh government — which has already decided to postpone reopening of schools (from class six to eight) till Sept 28 — is not going to open schools on Wednesday in accordance with the NCOC decision.

The NCOC took the decision during a meeting held here with Planning Minister Asad Umar in the chair. It was attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and provincial education ministers, except Sindh’s education minister. However, Sindh’s education secretary was present in the meeting.

Sources said that the NCOC was informed by health officials during a meeting that 93,928 Covid-19 tests were conducted in those educational institutions across the country which were allowed to open on Sept 15. In these tests, 606 positive cases were found while results of 27.6 per cent tests were still awaited.

NCOC meeting sees improvement in Covid-19 situation

Health officials said that overall only 0.9pc positive cases were reported in educational institutions, showing that the Covid-19 situation was under control in the country. Therefore, they recommended opening of schools from Wednesday under the second phase.

The sources said that the meeting was informed that high positive cases were reported in Balochistan’s pubic educational institutions. In total 2,410 tests conducted in the province, 285 cases were found with an alarming 11.85pc. Despite this Balochistan is all set to reopen its institutions under the second phase.

The situation in Sindh — which has already decided to delay reopening of schools until Sept 28 — is far better than Balochistan.

The sources said the NCOC was informed that among 21,496 tests conducted in Sindh’s public sector institutions 96 positive cases were found while results of 8,800 tests were still awaited. Whereas, out of 9,495 tests conducted in the province’s private institutions, 54 positive cases were reported while results of 3,356 tests were awaited.

They said the health officials informed the NCOC that out of 32,332 tests conducted in the Punjab’s public sector institutions there were only 35 positive cases while results of 2,812 tests were awaited. Out of 3,715 people tested for coronavirus in the province’s private institutions only 19 positive cases were reported while 231 results are awaited.

According to the sources, 31 positive cases of coronavirus were found in 7,000 tests conducted in institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NCOC has, however, decided not to open educational institutions in Rawlakot district of Azad Kashmir due to increase in Covid-19 cases in the area.

After getting the briefing from the health officials, the NCOC decided to open schools across the country.

After the NCOC’s meeting, federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan told the media that there was no surge in cases of Covid-19 after reopening of educational institutions last week. They called for proper implementation of health guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures in educational institutions.

Speaking to Dawn later, the federal education minister said that overall only 0.9pc positive cases of coronavirus were reported from across the country. This figure was under control, therefore, the NCOC decided to reopen educational institutions from Wednesday, he added.

Mr Mahmood said before opening of primary schools on Sept 30, another meeting would be held to review the situation. In reply to a question, he said the Sindh government before announcing the delay in reopening of schools should have consulted with the federal government at the NCOC forum.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
newton
Sep 23, 2020 08:47am
Bad decision, bad news for children.
Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 23, 2020 08:56am
I wish i was in Pakistan, we in US have no hope to see kids in school.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Pitfalls after the MPC

Pitfalls after the MPC

Most parties at the multiparty conference have played into the hands of the establishment when it suited their interests.
Unlit stoves

Unlit stoves

Rafia Zakaria
The reasons for the failure of the clean stove could have been predicted had anyone consulted the women.
Reporting rape

Reporting rape

Beenish Zia
If we can’t do anything else, we should at least improve the quality of state-citizen engagement post-incident.

Editorial

23 Sep 2020

‘Anti-state’ label

The govt and opposition must start a healthy political ‘fight’ that draws the line at accusing each other of being unpatriotic.
23 Sep 2020

GB as a province?

IN a major development, all political parties have agreed to accord Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a province....
23 Sep 2020

Anger against KE

THE rowdy behaviour of participants at a hearing organised by power-sector regulator Nepra to seek public opinion on...
22 Sep 2020

MPC resolution

THE opposition has once again united against a shared adversary. Still, Sunday’s multiparty conference, where more...
22 Sep 2020

Global Covid-19 cases

AS countries continued with the unhappy dance of locking down and then reopening, the total number of Covid-19 cases...
22 Sep 2020

In search of a temple

MEMBERS of the Pakistan Hindu Council have emphasised that having a mandir and a crematorium site in Islamabad was ...