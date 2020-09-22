DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 22, 2020

SC restrains extradition of terror suspect to US

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 22 Sep 2020

Email

The two-judge bench asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to assist the court in the matter. — SC website/File
The two-judge bench asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to assist the court in the matter. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday sought details about exchange of accused people under the extradition treaties signed with different countries, including the United States.

A two-judge SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam issued the directives while hearing a case of Talha Haroon, an American of Pakistan origin accused of planning a number of terrorist attacks in New York in 2016.

The Supreme Court also restrained extradition of the accused to the US till a final decision on the case and asked Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to assist the court in the matter. The court also asked the Foreign Office to depute the relevant officers along with complete record highlighting the number of people extradited to different countries.

Justice Qazi Amin Ahmed, another member of the SC bench, wondered on the basis of what evidence the accused should be extradited to the US, saying Pakistan was a sovereign state. However, he added, the US could take away whoever it wanted without any agreement.

According to the investigation carried out by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Talha Haroon was in Pakistan in April 2016 and planned multiple terrorist attacks in New York City. The FBI claimed that with the support of the militant Islamic State group, he wanted to carry out Paris-style attacks in New York in June 2016.

The FBI said the suspects “identified multiple potential targets of their plot to launch terrorist attacks in New York City”. One of the targets was the New York City subway, besides Times Square and a concert hall, it added.

In August, the Islamabad High Court had paved the way for extradition of a Pakistani-American terror suspect by relaxing tough conditions set for his handing over to the US authorities.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

22 Sep 2020

MPC resolution

THE opposition has once again united against a shared adversary. Still, Sunday’s multiparty conference, where more...
22 Sep 2020

Global Covid-19 cases

AS countries continued with the unhappy dance of locking down and then reopening, the total number of Covid-19 cases...
22 Sep 2020

In search of a temple

MEMBERS of the Pakistan Hindu Council have emphasised that having a mandir and a crematorium site in Islamabad was ...
Updated 21 Sep 2020

Sectarian tensions

THE embers of hate are once again being stoked. To prevent history from being repeated and innocent blood spilled in...
21 Sep 2020

Reviving local film

FINALLY, the big screen is in the picture again. Prime Minister Imran Khan is seeking to revive the local film...
21 Sep 2020

Plastic ban

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the complete ban on the...