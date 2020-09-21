Two labourers injured as factory’s roof collapses in Karachi’s SITE area

A factory building located near Siemens Chowrangi in Karachi's Sindh Industrial & Trading Estate (SITE) area collapsed on Monday, according to police officials.

Several factory workers are feared trapped underneath the rubble, police said, adding that a rescue operation is ongoing. The factory's administration, however, said that none of the workers are trapped under the debris as most of them were out for prayers and lunch at the time.

Only two workers have suffered minor injuries, the administration said and added that one of them has been sent home.

SITE Station House Officer (SHO) Ayaz Khan had earlier said that there were few workers inside the factory at the time due to a break for prayer.

A police spokesperson said that officials have asked the factory owners for details of people who were working inside the factory when it collapsed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Karachi Commissioner Suhail Rajput to put the administration on alert. Efforts should be made to save the lives of labourers, he instructed.

Earlier this month, at least two people were killed and 10 others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Bihar Colony in Karachi's Lyari area.

City Senior Superintendent of Police Muquddus Haider said that there were godowns on the ground floor and residential rooms in the second storey that were mostly occupied by labourers.

“It appeared to be criminal negligence of the owners of both, the building and the plot, as well as that contractor that caused this tragedy and an FIR would be registered against them,” he had declared.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.