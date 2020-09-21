DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 21, 2020

$200m WB loan likely for construction of small dams in Sindh

Amin AhmedUpdated 21 Sep 2020

Email

The areas where the dams will be built are water-scarce regions.— AFP/File
The areas where the dams will be built are water-scarce regions.— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank will give the Sindh government $200 million loan for construction of small rainwater-fed re­­charge dams to address drought and flash flooding risks in selected areas with a view to strengthening capacity to manage natural disasters.

Under the ‘Sindh Resili­ence’ project, the selection of sites for small dams will be based on the feasibility study which is currently under progress. These dams will be situated in Dadu, Thatta, Karachi, Jamshoro and Tharparkar districts.

The areas where the dams will be built are water-scarce regions. Some of the dams are planned in close proximity to each other. Under the project, emergency and rescue services will be operationalised at divisional headquarters in Karachi, Hyderabad, Suk­kur, Shaheed Benazir­abad, Mirpurkhas and Larkana.

Indus River is the main surface water source of the province. It has three major barrages in Sindh that divert approximately 48 million-acre feet (MAF) (or 59.0 billion cubic meters-BCM) of water annually to the 14 main canal commands in Sindh. More than 80 per cent of the irrigated land in Sindh is underlain with brackish water unfit for agriculture.

The shortage of irrigation water coupled with drought conditions in Sindh has increased the importance of groundwater exploitation wherever fresh water is available. Fresh groundwater is found mostly in a strip parallel to the left bank of Indus River and some pockets in other areas.

Sindh is predicted to be the most vulnerable “hotspot” in the country in terms of the impact of temperature and precipitation changes on living standards, with the four most vulnerable districts of Pakistan all lying in Sindh — Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana.

The province faces one of the most daunting climate challenges in the world.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Krishna Rao
Sep 21, 2020 09:21am
Good news,Yet another loan
Recommend 0
Vivek
Sep 21, 2020 09:29am
Another loan?
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Sep 21, 2020 09:33am
What's the need of taking such a small amount as last an ?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Violent assertion

Violent assertion

Umair Javed
What are the factors behind this violent assertion, and what aspects of the current political dispensation continue to enable it?

Editorial

Updated 21 Sep 2020

Sectarian tensions

THE embers of hate are once again being stoked. To prevent history from being repeated and innocent blood spilled in...
21 Sep 2020

Reviving local film

FINALLY, the big screen is in the picture again. Prime Minister Imran Khan is seeking to revive the local film...
21 Sep 2020

Plastic ban

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the complete ban on the...
20 Sep 2020

MPC opportunity

THE opposition’s multiparty conference scheduled to take place in Islamabad today is a significant event by all...
20 Sep 2020

Russian ‘interference’

IN the cold world of realpolitik both democracies and authoritarian states use propaganda and psychological warfare...
20 Sep 2020

Penniless lawmakers?

THOSE who decide what part of their incomes the citizens of this country should give in taxes to finance the affairs...