Woman ‘gang-raped’ by robbers in family’s presence in Punjab

SARGODHA: Four armed men allegedly gang-raped a woman in presence of her children and husband and robbed the family of gold ornaments and Rs20,000 cash at village Ghula in the area of the Midh Ranjha police.

The complaint said four robbers, one of them identified, scaled the wall of his house in Dera Aslam Haral, took him, his wife and children to the roof and gang-raped his wife.

He alleged that the robbers took away cash and gold ornaments and raped his wife, once again, in the garden before fleeing.

He alleged that he had reported the matter to the police but they insisted on omitting the gang-rape allegation from the report.

However, after a passage of 12 hours, the police registered the case against two suspects, including the nominated one.

The police spokesman denied the allegations against the police station, saying the FIR had been registered on the written complaint of the complainant and investigating had been launched into the case.

District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar took notice of this incident and directed the SDPO Kot Momin to personally supervise the investigation.

In another incident, the robbers took away gold ornaments worth millions of rupees from a shop of goldsmith in Sarafa Bazaar of Bhalwal. Police have registered a case.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2020