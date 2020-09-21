DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 21, 2020

Fazl angry with organisers over media blackout of speech

Amir WasimUpdated 21 Sep 2020

Email

The JUI-F chief later read out the joint declaration during the press briefing after the MPC. — DawnNewsTV
The JUI-F chief later read out the joint declaration during the press briefing after the MPC. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday protested over what he called media blackout of his speech at the opposition’s multi-party conference (MPC) by the host, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PPP as the host and chief organiser of the MPC had made special arrangements for telecasting the opening speeches of the opposition leaders through live streaming on social media websites for which links had been provided to the journalists and TV channels before start of the moot.

Special arrangements were made to telecast the speeches, particularly of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari, after the government issued warnings to the TV channels on Saturday that “legal action” would be taken against those which aired the speech of Mr Sharif, as he had been declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court in the Toshakhana vehicles reference.

After live telecast of the speeches of Mr Sharif and Mr Zardari, the organisers also allowed live streaming of the speeches of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif but the broadcast was abruptly stopped when the floor was given to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The angry Maulana said besides the government, the PPP and the organisers had also blacked out his speech. He said his party wanted to register a formal protest with the PPP and the organisers of the MPC.

The PPP leaders tried to pacify Maulana Rehman and PPP’s vice-president Sherry Rehman immediately approached him and told him that it was upon his party’s request that they had not aired his speech live as his party had requested to hold the proceedings of the MPC in-camera.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, however, without even looking at Ms Rehman said they had made no such request.

Later, the PPP and the PML-N leaders compensated the JUI-F chief by allowing him to read out the joint declaration during the press briefing after the MPC.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
newton
Sep 21, 2020 10:52am
Fazl is right in being angry. Current IK government is very similar to North Korea type of governance.
Recommend 0
M. Ibrahim Marghoob
Sep 21, 2020 10:57am
maulana wants something but isnt being allowed to get something even by the opposition parties
Recommend 0
Brownman
Sep 21, 2020 10:58am
They can't even solve their petty squabbles. Wasting everyone's time. APC is nothing more than a bad theatre drama.
Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Sep 21, 2020 11:01am
Thieves together again. Media should black out their activities. They are all culprits and ready to go to jails. Media should have a strict code of conduct.
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 21, 2020 11:15am
The crooks fighting for crumbs, not realizing they are despised by the people.
Recommend 0
Ashok
Sep 21, 2020 11:23am
Like a child who did not get a sweet.
Recommend 0
Science
Sep 21, 2020 11:25am
Protest against who blocks every such activity regularly.
Recommend 0
Mak
Sep 21, 2020 11:28am
You may not know but you are biggest pain for this Nation.
Recommend 0
Abbas
Sep 21, 2020 11:31am
So much for the united front of the opposition!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Violent assertion

Violent assertion

Umair Javed
What are the factors behind this violent assertion, and what aspects of the current political dispensation continue to enable it?

Editorial

Updated 21 Sep 2020

Sectarian tensions

THE embers of hate are once again being stoked. To prevent history from being repeated and innocent blood spilled in...
21 Sep 2020

Reviving local film

FINALLY, the big screen is in the picture again. Prime Minister Imran Khan is seeking to revive the local film...
21 Sep 2020

Plastic ban

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the complete ban on the...
20 Sep 2020

MPC opportunity

THE opposition’s multiparty conference scheduled to take place in Islamabad today is a significant event by all...
20 Sep 2020

Russian ‘interference’

IN the cold world of realpolitik both democracies and authoritarian states use propaganda and psychological warfare...
20 Sep 2020

Penniless lawmakers?

THOSE who decide what part of their incomes the citizens of this country should give in taxes to finance the affairs...