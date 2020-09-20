Four ‘militants’ killed, camps destroyed in Awaran

QUETTA: Four suspected militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the Awaran district of central Makran region.

Security officials said on Saturday that heavy exchange of fire with the militants took place in the Noju area of Awaran on Friday.

“Security forces conducted intelligence-based operations (IBO) on the confirmation of presence of terrorists in the central Makran region in Awaran district,” a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that four terrorists were killed in the firefight.

A terrorist hideout, including a logistic base, was destroyed in the operations while a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment was recovered.

“Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists have been destroyed in the IBO,” the ISPR said.

According to sources, the militants killed in the gun battle belonged to a banned militant organisation. However, their names could not be ascertained. The arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout of the militants included a rocket launcher, AK-47 rifles, explosives, mobile phones, rounds and other equipment.

