Sailing club’s construction was expedited after CDA notice, IHC told

Malik AsadUpdated 20 Sep 2020

IHC chief justice extended the stay in both the cases — navy club and naval farms — till September 26. — Photo courtesy: Navy Sailing Club FB page
ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali on Saturday informed Islamabad High Court (IHC) that naval authorities expedited the construction of a sailing club after the civic agency issued them a notice.

Mr Ali appeared before the court to explain actions taken by the civic agency against the ‘illegal’ construction of the club along the bank of Rawal Lake.

He told the court that the sailing club was established several years ago but the structure has been changed in the recent past. According to him, the sailing club was constructed in 1992-93 but previously its structure was different.

He said while the construction and renovation of the naval club was under process, the civic agency issued notices to its management. However, they completed the work at a fast pace.

The CDA chairman also acknowledged anomalies in the allotment of the land and construction of the naval club.

The naval chief has already submitted a report to the court. The report clarified that the matter related to the National Water Sports Centre (NWSC) which is “neither a club in the traditional sense nor is it a commercial enterprise.” It was established on the directive issued by the federal government.

The report said: “Chief of the Naval Staff was appointed, ex officio, patron-in-chief of all Water Sports in Pakistan including yachting, rowing, water skiing and canoeing. It was further directed that Water Sports Centers be developed at the following locations: Kunhar River (between Garhi Habibullah/Balakot), Tarbela Lake and Rawal Lake (subject to the report to be submitted by the consultant on environmental impact of water related sports in the Rawal Lake as per decision of the Inter-Ministerial meeting chaired by the Minister for Environment/Urban Affairs on September 22, 1992).”

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah also took up a case related to the naval farms. He extended the stay in both the cases — navy club and naval farms — till September 26 and adjourned the hearing till that date.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2020

