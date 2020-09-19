DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 19, 2020

Sindh energy minister self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Imtiaz Ali 19 Sep 2020

Email

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh has become the latest politician to test positive for Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV/File
Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh has become the latest politician to test positive for Covid-19. — DawnNewsTV/File

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said he underwent a test for Covid-19 yesterday after experiencing symptoms of fever and a sore throat, which came back positive.

"I have isolated myself after the result came back positive," he added, seeking prayers for his recovery.

Shaikh is the latest among several politicians or persons with political connections to have tested positive for the disease.

Also read: Is Pakistan at risk of a second Covid-19 wave?

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, Governor Imran Ismail and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed all tested positive and recovered earlier this year.

In April, a brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had died after testing positive for the virus at a Karachi hospital.

After reporting the country's first coronavirus case on February 26, Sindh has so far recorded over 133,000 infections, more than any other province or region in Pakistan.

The province, where like the rest of the country educational institutions remained shut for over six months due to the pandemic, on Friday delayed the reopening of middle schools for a week due to rising Covid-19 cases among non-teaching staff.

Infections appear to be on the rise in Pakistan. The country reported more than 700 cases on Thursday for the first time in more than a month while Sindh's daily tally of infections rose above 300 earlier this week for the first time in three weeks.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

No more a pariah

No more a pariah

The younger generation of Arabs want job opportunities and peace, not a perpetual state of war with a powerful neighbour.

Editorial

19 Sep 2020

Regional trade

THE decision to establish markets along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran to boost trade underscores ...
Updated 19 Sep 2020

Sealing schools

At present, we have just about crossed a daily testing total of 33,000 — a figure which is far too low.
19 Sep 2020

BRT fires

THE news reports about the disruption of the Peshawar BRT are disturbing. The service was suspended on Wednesday...
18 Sep 2020

Economic prospects

THE Asian Development Bank says Pakistan’s economy is moving out of the coronavirus-induced sluggishness and...
18 Sep 2020

Parliament shock

THIS week’s tumultuous joint sitting of parliament was eerily reminiscent of last year’s Senate session, where...
Updated 18 Sep 2020

Cricket grievances

It is no secret that the decision to abolish the departments was the brainchild of the prime minister himself.