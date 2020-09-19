DAWN.COM

Banned outfit's leader booked for fanning sectarianism at Islamabad rally

Kalbe Ali | Dawn.com 19 Sep 2020

A view of the Azmat-i-Sahaba march held in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
A view of the Azmat-i-Sahaba march held in Islamabad on Thursday. — Photo courtesy: Twitter

Islamabad police registered a first information report (FIR) against a central leader of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) for inciting the attendees of a rally in the capital by using sectarian and anti-Shia remarks, it emerged on Saturday.

The remarks were made during the Azmat-i-Sahaba march, which was organised by the Muttahida Sunni Council at Islamabad's Express Chowk on Thursday. The march was attended by 1,900-2,000 participants, according to the FIR, which was registered on the complaint of Islamabad city magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio.

According to the FIR registered at Kohsar police station, a copy of which is available with Dawn, ASWJ leader Masoodur Rehman Usmani has been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that by using inappropriate language, Usmani had fanned sectarianism among the public and had incited them.

Editorial: It is incumbent upon the state and ulema to play their roles to prevent sectarian hatred from spreading

The registration of the FIR was first reported by Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat, who in a tweet on Friday said a speaker at the rally was booked for "inciting violence and sectarian hatred".

Shafqaat said a ban was also being imposed on the ASWJ leader for "speaking again in public in the territorial limits of Islamabad".

The Islamabad DC had earlier told Dawn that the group had been given a no-objection certificate (NOC) to stage the event in response to their request, along with instructions to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Police and administration officials had said at the time that an agreement was made between the city administration and the Muttahida Sunni Council under which participants would follow SOPs for marches and processions.

Comments (52)

BRR
Sep 19, 2020 09:00pm
Nothing comes out of these FIR
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 19, 2020 09:03pm
Let him spend time in jail and if he still does same then have some interrogation with the intelligence officers they will help him think and act the right way. Long live every culture and every faith of the world. “You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place or worship in this State of Pakistan.'' Founder of Pakistan Jinnah. Secularism 4 Life!
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 19, 2020 09:07pm
Belief & Riligion are Fundamental Human Righs. Pakistan government should not interfere citizen's Fundamental Rights.
Recommend 0
Notwo
Sep 19, 2020 09:11pm
FIR doesn't mean anything. It's just an information report.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 19, 2020 09:15pm
Identify such people and their masterminds and punish them severely for inciting people against state and other sects. Such people are trouble makers and enemies of Pakistian and must not be allowed to incite public. Stop them before they spread hate and create more rouble.
Recommend 0
Santanu Bhaumik
Sep 19, 2020 09:16pm
Shias are safer in India than in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 19, 2020 09:24pm
Book all these foreign agents who are fanning secretarianism on behest of our enemy. No March or gathering should be allowed in precincts of the capital.
Recommend 0
kp
Sep 19, 2020 09:26pm
Banned outfit yet openly marching? That is why world is fed up. FATF Action
Recommend 0
Supersonic
Sep 19, 2020 09:40pm
@M. Emad, which book gives fundamental right to religious hate? It might be allowed in India to persecute some sections of population on their beliefs but it is not right.
Recommend 0
Gypsy
Sep 19, 2020 09:41pm
@M. Emad, No country in the world would allow hate speech inciting killing of minorities, in the name of freedom of speech or human rights. Govt must not tolerate this.
Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Sep 19, 2020 09:41pm
@M. Emad, very good views. So we keep allowing them to preach and hate??
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 19, 2020 09:41pm
Do not let these people incite others in the name of religion. Such people are in minorities and like to be in the limelight through different means for personal interests. Molana Fazlur Rehman is their leader and supported by PPP and PML-N - all are hypocrites and only interested in safeguarding their personal assets.
Recommend 0
Gypsy
Sep 19, 2020 09:42pm
The timing and the agenda clearly points to our eastern neighbors involvement.
Recommend 0
Jag
Sep 19, 2020 09:43pm
@M. Emad, Fundamental rights also have boundaries. Your fundamental rights should not interrupt other people fundamental rights.
Recommend 0
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Sep 19, 2020 09:45pm
Sick minds all around.
Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 19, 2020 09:46pm
This much gathering in motorway rape case could have bought evolution to society.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 19, 2020 09:49pm
Start banning individuals. Outfits change names, and get up to the same business again.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 19, 2020 09:50pm
Muslims vs muslims ,not the future qaid wished for
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 19, 2020 09:50pm
@Zak, so easy to blame someone else...
Recommend 0
Khan
Sep 19, 2020 09:50pm
@M. Emad, yes...absolutely correct..
Recommend 0
Aliraza
Sep 19, 2020 09:51pm
@Zak, absolutely correct. No religious rallies should be allowed and it should be implemented by law of the state.
Recommend 0
hsp
Sep 19, 2020 09:54pm
The no of people attended rally were 1900_2000. This seems to be overstated..? Photo shows hardly 190 to 200.
Recommend 0
Dawnreader04
Sep 19, 2020 09:57pm
Pakistan has had enough of these "Mullahs"
Recommend 0
John
Sep 19, 2020 09:59pm
On one side PM is criticizing the opposition for the reason of not passing the FATF amendment laws to save Pakistan from blacklisting and other side he is allowing the ban anti state outfits to stand a rally in the capital. What a hypocrisy.
Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Sep 19, 2020 09:59pm
Hit them hard with the “hate speech” clause and send send them to re-education camps
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2020 09:59pm
@kp, But you trolls support 'freedom of expression' when it suits your agenda!!
Recommend 0
ON .
Sep 19, 2020 10:00pm
It's not 2k crowd seems over 5000. Must
Recommend 0
Kanjus
Sep 19, 2020 10:01pm
Government cannot interfere in religious freedom
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2020 10:02pm
@kp, Modi’s 'blacklisting' desire took a big jolt yesterday after FATF bill was passed!
Recommend 0
Tatya
Sep 19, 2020 10:06pm
Stop lecturing others
Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 19, 2020 10:06pm
Indian agents have funding our religious leaders to fan sectarianism to destabilize us from inside. Trust in our democratic system is fast eroding.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 19, 2020 10:09pm
Pakistan is not safe for minorities
Recommend 0
nk
Sep 19, 2020 10:09pm
Saudi backed outfits are again becoming active in Pakistan. It’s part of a plan to contain Iranian influence in the region. Pakistan should go hard after these sectarian outfits, of it wants to keep sectarian harmony.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 19, 2020 10:09pm
Pakistan has become a lawless state under PMIK
Recommend 0
Dr Abrar
Sep 19, 2020 10:10pm
This FIR was lodged for face saving because DC was seen at the sectarian event.
Recommend 0
Arora
Sep 19, 2020 10:12pm
@Zak, “ Book all these foreign agents who are fanning secretarianism on behest of our enemy.” Please stop. You are destroying your nation. Path toward correction starts from admitting the problem. Also, it’s *sectarianism.
Recommend 0
Logical
Sep 19, 2020 10:15pm
Why would government act against the ‘strategic assets’ we all know the FIR means nothing and these will continue to operate while Pakistani foreign minister goes abroad to combat so called islamophobia.
Recommend 0
Syd
Sep 19, 2020 10:16pm
Agents of india want to burn Pakistan with mobster rallies
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 19, 2020 10:16pm
@bhaRAT©, "Modi’s 'blacklisting' desire took a big jolt yesterday after FATF bill was passed!" In a way, you acknowledge FATF action of greylisting is 100 percent correct. Now, learning to look beyond conspiracy theories.
Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Sep 19, 2020 10:18pm
Why now? Is it FATF?
Recommend 0
Asma
Sep 19, 2020 10:20pm
@M. Emad, By your logic, west should completely allow anti Muslim hate speech?
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 19, 2020 10:21pm
@Zak, "Book all these foreign agents who are fanning secretarianism on behest of our enemy." In which world you are living in? These are all native Pakistans. Where were you, when Mashal Khan was killed in the name of blesphemy ?
Recommend 0
Umar
Sep 19, 2020 10:21pm
When you see the comments posted by some of my fellow readers, it really leaves me spellbound to observe that so many anti Pakistan agents have infiltrated this section, as no one who would claim to be civilized and at the same time a good Muslim or at least a good human being could support such goons in the name of freedom of expression or religious freedom. It is indeed a very good step by the authorities to nab such elements who create unrest in our society on the basis of sectarianism
Recommend 0
Jill
Sep 19, 2020 10:22pm
@Zak, this is also India...? Come on get a grip on your intelligence
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Sep 19, 2020 10:22pm
@Zak, Even Gen. Zia caved in to the local extremists. IK won't stand a chance, though I wish he did.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 19, 2020 10:23pm
They are clear and present danger to the country . Please lock them up and keep them busy with limitless trials.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 19, 2020 10:26pm
SOP is a buzz word which I believe most of the citizen don’t even understand it. Let’s make it simple . Order every citizen to obey the law . Ignorance of law is no excuse for anyone
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 19, 2020 10:31pm
After doing the damage. ICT administration is inept.
Recommend 0
TZaman
Sep 19, 2020 10:33pm
Mullahs power must be defeated. Their nonsense has damaged our country since last 35 years. No more.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 19, 2020 10:36pm
@M. Emad, FIR is against secterian hatred arousal. Not against the religion.
Recommend 0
Patriotic
Sep 19, 2020 10:42pm
Unfortunately, it was all started by Bhutto and dictator Zia and now we are reaping the results.
Recommend 0
Ameen
Sep 19, 2020 10:46pm
Someone tell these banned groups free to roam around in Pakistan that Quaid i Azam was not Sunni
Recommend 0

