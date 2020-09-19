DAWN.COM

September 19, 2020

'Legal options' will be used if Nawaz's MPC address is aired: Shahbaz Gill

Dawn.comUpdated 19 Sep 2020

SAPM Shahbaz Gill's comments come a day after it was confirmed that the PML-N supremo would virtually attend and address the MPC. — DawnNewsTV/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority Regulatory Authority (Pemra) and other "legal options" would be used if Nawaz Sharif addresses the opposition-led multiparty conference (MPC) and if his speech is aired.

In a tweet, he said: "How is it possible that a fugitive carries out political activities and gives speeches? The Sharif clan can only spew lies. They are such big liars that they also lie about [their] medical conditions."

Gill's comments come a day after it was confirmed that the PML-N supremo would virtually attend and address the MPC scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz responded in the affirmative to a Twitter user who suggested the party live stream Nawaz's address on social media platforms so that it can't be blocked in the country.

"We are doing that [God willing]," she wrote.

On Friday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited Nawaz to attend the MPC to be held in Islamabad through video link. In a tweet, he said he had made a telephone call to Nawaz, who is in London for medical treatment, to inquire about his health and invited him to the conference which will be hosted by the PPP.

Earlier today, Bilawal said his father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, will also join the MPC via video link.

The opposition parties have decided to convene an MPC in Islamabad. They want to formulate a strategy to give tough time to the PTI government over bad governance, sugar and wheat scandals, and inflation.

While other party representatives, including Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, have shared their views on ongoing cases and the political situation from time to time, Nawaz has stayed away from publicly commenting or engaging with the media for the last two years.

In London, where he has been since November 2019, Nawaz has maintained a low public profile and refrained from responding to journalists’ questions about various political developments.

Although he has met with visiting PML-N representatives and other politicians and diplomats over the year, he has not made any comments directly.

The announcement that he will attend the MPC has sparked speculation that the PML-N leader may now break his silence and play a more public political role.

Some have tied his upcoming MPC participation to the possibility of his return to Pakistan. However, the Sharif family has not commented on these rumours.

Arrest warrants for Nawaz

On Thursday, the Pakistan High Commission in London received arrest warrants sent by the government for Nawaz.

The high commission did not make an official comment on the development but sources confirmed that the mission had received the paperwork to serve the arrest warrants on the former prime minister.

The assistant registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the foreign secretary to ensure production of the former prime minister before the court on September 22.

Nawaz would also have to appear on any other dates that might be fixed by the court, the letter added. A copy of the order issued earlier in the week was attached to the letter.

Earlier this week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz while dismissing his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties references.

bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2020 01:49pm
Will this address be reading from a chit?
Recommend 0
Taimur
Sep 19, 2020 01:53pm
Isn't Modi better than IK? At least freedom of speech for opponents.
Recommend 0
Dawnreader04
Sep 19, 2020 01:57pm
NS is well enough to address MPC but can't come to country to face the courts?
Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Sep 19, 2020 01:58pm
Horrified? Brave jarnos will broadcast.
Recommend 0
shuaib
Sep 19, 2020 02:01pm
Government has started shivering, already. These mouthpieces have got nothing to prove their stand. Their hollow claims and slogans have gone in gutter
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 19, 2020 02:08pm
Come back. You are a tiger, remember?
Recommend 0
Sunil
Sep 19, 2020 02:11pm
Death of freedom of expression.
Recommend 0
Aslam
Sep 19, 2020 02:11pm
All cases against Mr. Sharif is political in nature whole world knows. He is three times PM of Pakistan and wanted to make Pakistan a modern secular state in line of Quaid Vision.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
Sep 19, 2020 02:13pm
So insecure and paranoid. People know what's going on. Silencing all opponents is a temporary solution only
Recommend 0
Citizen
Sep 19, 2020 02:14pm
Sir Shahbaz Gill sahib these statements from a doctorate degree holder seems not good. Sir you play your role for betterment of people in rural areas, use your expertise.
Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Sep 19, 2020 02:15pm
Same page or not, this Government is running scared.
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Sep 19, 2020 02:17pm
In Pakistan freedom of expression is only allowed on top of containers and that too to only a few of a selected crowd.
Recommend 0
shamshad
Sep 19, 2020 02:17pm
Karma...MNS did same with a popular leader of Sindh Urban
Recommend 0
Asad Shah
Sep 19, 2020 02:19pm
Why so scared?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2020 02:22pm
@Fastrack, What tiger? A stuffed tiger in Jaati-Umra for decoration only!
Recommend 0
Iqbal
Sep 19, 2020 02:25pm
@Sunil , Fugitive and Absconders, can you allow these in your Country?
Recommend 0
Iqbal
Sep 19, 2020 02:26pm
First Nawaz Sharif must surrender, Maryum too is on Bail, so where is the Rule of Law?
Recommend 0
Lost cause
Sep 19, 2020 02:28pm
Open threat to news channels...
Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 19, 2020 02:33pm
How can a convicted and disqualified man who has unbailable arrest warrants and, one who sends dodgy medical reports from a consultant living in USA still be allowed to participate in politics whilst enjoying life in London ?......... Insult to Pakistan and total disregard to it's judicial system.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 19, 2020 02:40pm
@Sunil , In India, definitely! More than 50 journalists reporting critically on the coronavirus crisis have been rounded up and arrested in the biggest ‘democracy’ - The Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG)
Recommend 0

