YDA enraged at termination of doctor over abusing, threatening fellow female professional

Dawn.com | Imran GabolUpdated 18 Sep 2020

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab chapter's president Salman Haseeb on Friday railed against the government and health authorities after a medical professional was terminated for allegedly abusing and threatening a female doctor on social media.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Haseeb said that the YDA "will not allow [anyone] to steal a person's livelihood".

"There is no place for indecent, ideologically bankrupt people. They will not be allowed to attack [medical] professionals, remember that," he said.

Haseeb also criticised Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, who took notice of the tweets posted by the female doctor, Maryam, and informed her that the provincial health ministry had taken action against the professional who hurled abuse and threats.

Earlier this week, Maryam posted screenshots of multiple tweets, which she said were posted by a medical officer who worked in Lahore General Hospital and included "sexually violent remarks". The tweets were allegedly posted in response to a picture posted by Maryam of a protest against the recent gang-rape incident on Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

She said that she had filed a complaint against the officer. A day later, Mashwani responded to her tweet saying he had been "informed by Punjab Health Department that action has been taken against him!"

According to a press statement issued by YDA today, the doctor was terminated "due to a complaint by PTI social media female warrior".

The press release stated that action against the doctor was taken "without hearing him" and giving him a chance to defend himself before authorities.

"We are living in a democracy where everyone should get freedom of speech," the statement read. "However, PTI officials didn't issue any notice or didn't involve cybercrime cell and heard both parties."

The statement went on to say that the group "never accept(s) or support(s) abusive behaviour especially against females" and demanded that both parties, "a doctor of LGH and PTI social media warrior" should be heard by the cyber crime cell before a decision is made.

Following the termination of the officer, Haseeb went on a Twitter tirade against Maryam and Mashwani. Yesterday, in one of the tweets directed towards Maryam, he said: "Shame on this lady. If you cant handle social media fight why u start (sic)."

In another tweet posted today, he said: "I have not supported the abusive language of my doctor. Both the parties did wrong. Provoking heated arguments, abusing and using slang is all shameful as a society but no support for the termination of a doctor on media trend."

sidd C
Sep 18, 2020 09:35pm
Salman Habib how low you can go. If government employee hold such low moral values than he is not getting my tax money
Ibrahim S
Sep 18, 2020 09:36pm
If it's proven that he indeed posted those tweets then he should face the consequences. There should be zero tolerance toward sexual harassment.
Ash
Sep 18, 2020 09:37pm
No matter how heated the discussion, there is no need to be abusive and the language used by the doctor is extremely explicit. Anyone using that language is not a fit person let alone a doctor. There is no need to here a man who uses that kind of language. More decisions like this needed, being a professional or freedom of speech does not give you right to abuse people.
asfandyar
Sep 18, 2020 09:46pm
Well elaborated facts . Govt should do investigation before termination
Arslan
Sep 18, 2020 09:47pm
He deserved it. Good job girl
Supersonic
Sep 18, 2020 09:50pm
The tweeted contents are highly objectionable considering the profession and not acceptable in any part of the world. But sever warning with six months suspension without pay would be appropriate to rectify the situation. Firing from job especially for family who are not at fault would be not a solution.
Javeria
Sep 18, 2020 09:57pm
Given the kind of language this doctor has used I am glad that he was terminated. What a horrible person to be a doctor
NM
Sep 18, 2020 10:01pm
This man should not be allowed to practice for 2 years to make an example for the rest to follow. This kind of language is uncalled for.
