Today's Paper | September 18, 2020

India digs deep to boost defences on crucial China frontier

AFP 18 Sep 2020

India has also stepped up its activities behind the frontlines, but experts say its efforts only belatedly mirror those of China. — Reuters/File
A tunnel nearing completion in the Indian Himalayas will slash by hours the time it takes troops to reach the Chinese border, part of an infrastructure blitz by New Delhi that is gathering pace since a bloody border clash.

The nuclear-armed Asian giants blame each other for a brutal high-altitude battle in June that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

Both have sent massive troop reinforcements, but India has also stepped up its activities behind the frontlines — belatedly so, analysts say.

Its stepped-up infrastructure programme includes roads and bridges as well as high-altitude helipads and airstrips for civilian and military aircraft.

The showpiece is a $400-million tunnel in Himachal Pradesh state, providing an all-weather route for military convoys to avoid a 50-kilometre trudge through mountain passes that are snow-bound in winter and subject to frequent landslides.

From late this month, what used to be a four-hour, winding, high-altitude crossing will be cut to a 10-minute dash through the mountains in the state-of-the-art tunnel.

“There have been times on the pass route when vehicles have broken down, causing traffic jams of even six to eight hour,” said Lieutenant-General Harpal Singh, head of India's Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“This tunnel and the other infrastructure plans change a lot for the troops,” he told AFP.

Engineering feat

Labourers are working overtime to get the tunnel ready before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to open it later this month.

Currently, essential items such as arms, ammunition and food have to be transported up in bulk before winter starts in an area where temperatures can plunge to minus 40 Celsius.

Constructed at an altitude of more than 3,000 metres and stretching nine kilometres, the Atal Rohtang tunnel is also a feat of engineering.

A decade in the making, freezing winter temperatures meant work could only take place from April to September. Workers wore special microchips to help locate them if they got trapped in an avalanche.

Still, India's efforts only belatedly mirror those of China, experts say.

“Earlier administrations wasted two decades,” said Harsh Pant, from the Observer Research Foundation think-tank in New Delhi.

“China, and its infrastructure, is much stronger today.”

Training the locals

Sanjay Kundu, the Himachal Pradesh police chief, has also proposed arming locals and training them to report possible Chinese spies and drone and helicopter sightings.

“Ultimately, whether it is at the border or the hinterland, people need to be trained and they need to be trained in defending themselves,” he told AFP.

The government hopes it will reassure worried villagers.

“In the last few weeks they've seen a lot more activity of fighter planes over the region,” said Lobsang Gyaltsen, an elected representative from a village around 30 kilometres from the border.

“They often wonder if China is attacking,” Gyaltsen told AFP.

Tanks

The BRO says it has built more strategic roads — most in the high-tension zone next to China — the last four years than in the previous decade and aims to complete 15 more key routes by the end of 2021.

Labourers are upgrading a recently-completed 250-kilometre stretch parallel to the Chinese frontier that cuts journey times from Ladakh's capital Leh from one week to less than a day.

Significantly, by next month all bridges along the route will be able to support the weight of a 70-tonne T-90 tank on a trailer, or a truck carrying a surface-to-air missile, according to press reports.

There are several strategic high-altitude tunnels as well as 125 bridges at different stages of planning in the states of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim bordering Tibet and Xinjiang.

Besides the strategic value, the improvements will also be life-changing for people who can be cut off from the rest of India for months in winter.

This will boost the local economy and attract more people to the sparsely populated area, and so make it less prone to cross-border incursions by the Chinese, the government hopes.

Imran khan (Mardan)
Sep 18, 2020 01:40pm
Modi is playing with fire. Irking the Dragon is not a good idea. Be prepared for the humiliating consequences.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 18, 2020 01:41pm
India working on a strategy to trash iron brother for ever. Until then humiliation days will continue for them!
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Sep 18, 2020 01:45pm
India is only fooling its gullible masses, in reality Modi and co knows all too well taking on the Dragon means annihilation. They will never dare challenge the Chinese openly. Let the Indians baulk at their media manufactured bravado.
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 18, 2020 01:46pm
Independent Tibet
Recommend 0
Peace
Sep 18, 2020 01:52pm
India showing some spine.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Sep 18, 2020 01:57pm
India is doing all that is needed to defend itself.
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 18, 2020 02:00pm
India has a aggressive policy for securing its border by completing projects as well as trashing iron brother simultaneously
Recommend 0
Blue Knight
Sep 18, 2020 02:01pm
Well Done .. BRO
Recommend 0
Deepak Kumar
Sep 18, 2020 02:02pm
India is great. Modi has reached to most remote parts of the country. Chinese are irritated because India building massive infra on its borders.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 18, 2020 02:08pm
@Johnny sins, "trash iron brother for ever" In real world, India is getting trashed from left (Pakistan), up (China), right (Bangladesh) and centre (Modi).
Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 18, 2020 02:17pm
Time to raise voice for Tibetiens and Chinese muslims.
Recommend 0
lvp
Sep 18, 2020 02:19pm
thanks you china...atleast the ladakh region will see good development
Recommend 0
truevoice
Sep 18, 2020 02:22pm
From last 20 dragon is loosing to India and world is seeing it.. China can only fight with fishing boats..
Recommend 0

