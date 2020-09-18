DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 18, 2020

Trump administration wrote controversial US health agency guidelines on testing: report

AFP 18 Sep 2020

Email

US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport on September 17. — AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at Central Wisconsin Airport on September 17. — AFP

US President Donald Trump's administration posted controversial recommendations on coronavirus testing to the US health agency's website against its objections, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

The guidelines, which said testing was not necessary for people who were exposed to Covid-19 but not displaying symptoms, were criticised when they were issued last month.

That is because healthcare experts at the time were pushing for more, not less, testing to help track and control the spread of the respiratory disease that has now killed almost 200,000 people in the United States.

The newspaper said the recommendation was posted to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's website “despite their serious objections”, citing internal CDC documents and unnamed officials familiar with the issue.

“The Department of Health and Human Services did the rewriting and then 'dropped' it into the CDC's public website, flouting the agency's strict scientific review process,” the newspaper said.

A federal official told the paper that the document came from the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, and from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“That policy does not reflect what many people at the CDC feel should be the policy,” the official said.

The Times said healthcare experts at the CDC had “serious objections” to the document, and noted that it contained “elementary errors” as well as recommendations “inconsistent” with the CDC's advice, making it obvious it came from elsewhere, a senior CDC scientist told the paper under condition of anonymity.

The Times said that at the time of the guidelines' publication, administration officials had said the “document was a CDC product and had been revised with input from the agency's director, Dr Robert Redfield".

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Pappu and politics

Pappu and politics

The debate on turning executions of capital convicts into terrifying spectacles of deterrence has gone on through all these years.

Opinion

Editorial

18 Sep 2020

Economic prospects

THE Asian Development Bank says Pakistan’s economy is moving out of the coronavirus-induced sluggishness and...
18 Sep 2020

Parliament shock

THIS week’s tumultuous joint sitting of parliament was eerily reminiscent of last year’s Senate session, where...
Updated 18 Sep 2020

Cricket grievances

It is no secret that the decision to abolish the departments was the brainchild of the prime minister himself.
17 Sep 2020

Unfair justice

IN remarks that mirror reality, the attorney general of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, acknowledged that our criminal...
17 Sep 2020

Unreasonable bill

THE right to freedom of speech as stipulated in Article 19 of the Constitution is subject to “reasonable...
17 Sep 2020

Comeback formula

THE choice is before former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. He can continue to take refuge in the advice of his...