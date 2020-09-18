DAWN.COM

Pakistan re-elected to key UN body

Anwar IqbalUpdated 18 Sep 2020

“This overwhelming support constitutes 96 per cent of the total tally,” said a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. — AFP/File
“This overwhelming support constitutes 96 per cent of the total tally,” said a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations. — AFP/File

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has been elected to the UN Committee for Programme and Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 votes from the 54-member Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

“This overwhelming support constitutes 96 per cent of the total tally,” said a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

“Pakistan’s re-election is a resounding validation of its meaningful engagement within the United Nations as well as its contributions in the areas of international economic cooperation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the spokesperson added.

The body functions as the main subsidiary organ of ECOSOC and the UN General Assembly for planning, programming and coordination of the work of the UN.

Country also heads the Economic and Social Council

The CPC is also charged with reviewing UN programmes and making recommendations to the UN secretary general on translating legislative mandates into programmatic activities.

Pakistan has been a member of this 34-member committee since 1973, and with its latest re-election, would serve on it from 2021 to 2023 for another three-year term.

Pakistan is also presently serving as the president of ECOSOC at the United Nations which is one of the principal organs of the UN and the central platform for economic and social development, forging consensus and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed development goals.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2020

