Pakistan’s mission in London gets warrants for Nawaz

Atika RehmanUpdated 18 Sep 2020

This May 2020 file photo that went viral on social media appears to show former prime minister Nawaz Sharif sitting with his granddaughters at a roadside cafe in London. — Source: Twitter
LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission in London on Thursday received arrest warrants sent by the government for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The high commission did not make an official comment on the development but sources confirmed that the mission had received the paperwork to serve the arrest warrants on Mr Sharif.

The sources added that all legal formalities and procedures would be followed in this regard.

The assistant registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the foreign secretary to ensure production of the former prime minister before the court on September 22.

The secretary has been told to “cause the production of appellant (Mr Sharif) through High Commission of Pakistan in United King­dom” by 11am on Sept 22.

Mr Sharif would also have to appear on any other dates that might be fixed by the court, the letter added. A copy of the order issued earlier in the week was attached to the letter.

In 2017, the high commission received bailable arrest warrants for Hasan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Mohammad Safdar in NAB cases.

The IHC earlier this week had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Sharif while dismissing his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties references.

The former prime minister has been in the UK since November 2019, after getting bail from the court on medical grounds and securing permission from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. His doctors said he is suffering from complicated cardiac disease and an immune system disorder that resulted in a dangerously low platelet count.

Last week, a medical report submitted to the LHC by his legal team said doctors have advised him against travel due to the coronavirus outbreak as he is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of the kidney and heart. The report stated that as a heart patient, he is vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

His lawyers contend that his treatment that was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK would resume soon. Prior to the pandemic, Mr Sharif had been visiting St Guys’ and St Thomas’ Hospital as well as Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital for check-ups, which would help doctors determine next steps in his treatment.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2020

Comments (15)

newton
Sep 18, 2020 08:20am
Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan and win elections. PM for sure.
Recommend 0
Aqib shah
Sep 18, 2020 08:26am
Why the shrief is doing this and he serch the cave and hide himself from here and there plz capture him and held a inquiry against him
Recommend 0
papa
Sep 18, 2020 08:29am
And what exactly can the High Commission do? Go and arrest him on London streets?
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 18, 2020 08:30am
Please don't bring a lion to kill you. Let him stay away for your own safety.
Recommend 0
Dawn
Sep 18, 2020 08:36am
@newton, it would be a sad day for the nation. I see him returning to a prison.
Recommend 0
khan
Sep 18, 2020 08:41am
I am sure his leadership was better than khan.Example the EDP rates.
Recommend 0
Skeptic 1
Sep 18, 2020 08:42am
Nawaz was found guilty by a judge who admitted that he was forced to find Nawaz guilty. No self respecting U.K. judge will force Nawaz to return to Pakistan for a political action taken by the judge.who was demoted for his action.
Recommend 0
Mubashir Ahmad
Sep 18, 2020 08:44am
@newton, I think you are still living in a fools paradise.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Sep 18, 2020 09:03am
He's just been enjoying his vacation there, and afraid to comeback and see out his remaining jail term. That's the kind of leader he was, corrupt & coward.
Recommend 0
Shaikh
Sep 18, 2020 09:04am
@newton, ppl like you deserves him only
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Sep 18, 2020 09:05am
InshAllah pakistan will.make history this time by brining back one of the absconder.from their usual hideouts , i.e. UK.
Recommend 0
Smart Observer
Sep 18, 2020 09:06am
@papa, Well said
Recommend 0
HKG
Sep 18, 2020 09:13am
London mission have their own agenda...making money.
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
Sep 18, 2020 09:15am
This is probably being done the right way but the disqualification was illegally obtained.
Recommend 0
Shan
Sep 18, 2020 09:20am
Nawaz is enjoying life in UK. He is so lucky.
Recommend 0

