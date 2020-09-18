Pakistan’s mission in London gets warrants for Nawaz

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission in London on Thursday received arrest warrants sent by the government for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The high commission did not make an official comment on the development but sources confirmed that the mission had received the paperwork to serve the arrest warrants on Mr Sharif.

The sources added that all legal formalities and procedures would be followed in this regard.

The assistant registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the foreign secretary to ensure production of the former prime minister before the court on September 22.

The secretary has been told to “cause the production of appellant (Mr Sharif) through High Commission of Pakistan in United King­dom” by 11am on Sept 22.

Mr Sharif would also have to appear on any other dates that might be fixed by the court, the letter added. A copy of the order issued earlier in the week was attached to the letter.

In 2017, the high commission received bailable arrest warrants for Hasan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Mohammad Safdar in NAB cases.

The IHC earlier this week had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Mr Sharif while dismissing his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties references.

The former prime minister has been in the UK since November 2019, after getting bail from the court on medical grounds and securing permission from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government. His doctors said he is suffering from complicated cardiac disease and an immune system disorder that resulted in a dangerously low platelet count.

Last week, a medical report submitted to the LHC by his legal team said doctors have advised him against travel due to the coronavirus outbreak as he is suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of the kidney and heart. The report stated that as a heart patient, he is vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

His lawyers contend that his treatment that was paused due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the UK would resume soon. Prior to the pandemic, Mr Sharif had been visiting St Guys’ and St Thomas’ Hospital as well as Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital for check-ups, which would help doctors determine next steps in his treatment.

