DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 18, 2020

Money taken from corrupt to be spent on education: PM

Syed Irfan Raza | Muhammad SadaqatUpdated 18 Sep 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the inaugurating ceremony for the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the inaugurating ceremony for the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD / HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to take back looted national wealth from corrupt people and invest the money thus recovered in education sector.

“I am thinking of introducing a law envisaging that the money being recovered by the Asset Recovery Unit is invested in education because the future of our children will improve considerably if we spend on their education,” Mr Khan said while inaugurating the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) at Mang, Haripur.

He stressed the need for getting rid of what he called “dependency syndrome caused by colonialism” and said the time had come for the nation to follow the path of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

“The mindset of depending on the West and not relying on our own potential prevails. Why can’t we produce our own scientists and make inventions and patents?”

The prime minister said Pakistanis should make their own inventions. “This can be done only through science and technology, knowledge economy and education.”

Inaugurates institute set up with Austrian government’s cooperation

He said the country is in dire need of treading its own path. Pakistan has two big advantages — its young population and the talent it has.

“The performance of Pakistani students in O’ and A’ levels is ample proof of that,” he said.

“Knowledge economy is the best option for Pakistan to capitalise on its large youth pool and immense talent for scientific innovation and technical productivity.

“Now is the time for the country to discover its own path, leading to a system based on scientific and technical production to ensure economic growth.”

He said: “Singapore boasts $330 billion worth of exports compared to Pakistan’s $25bn… Malaysia made an imprint in electronics as encouraged by its leader Dr Mahathir Mohamed.”

Established with the assistance of government of Austria, the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology is aimed to help develop Pakistan’s industrial and higher education sectors.

It also aims to set up an integrated technology park equipped with business incubation centres and units for small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the occasion Prime Minister Khan also referred to tech giants Microsoft and Facebook, which boast revenues greater than entire countries like Pakistan. “Only one Microsoft is worth $2,000bn, while our total annual budget is $60bn,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the newly established institute would prove to be a scientific and technological hub and provide a platform for Pakistani youths to excel in these areas.

He said that China’s collaboration with Pakistan had been transformed into industrial cooperation as the two countries had entered the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Campuses of five Chinese and three Austrian universities would be opened in Pakistan as the country had set its eyes on excelling in the areas of artificial intelligence and big data processing, he said.

Mr Khan lauded the cooperation extended by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in turning the Pakistan-Austria project into a reality.

The premier also thanked the Austrian government for the cooperation it extended in setting up the new institute. He was of the opinion that the institute would prove its worth in days to come.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, prominent scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rehman and federal and provincial ministers were present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
newton
Sep 18, 2020 08:44am
Another world class talk.
Recommend 0
citizen
Sep 18, 2020 08:57am
During swearing, khan saheb promised to bring back 200 billions stashed abroad to pakisthan within 100 days. How many billions he brought back so far?
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Sep 18, 2020 09:03am
Hurrah! Good News for the people of Sindh. Money from Behria Town should go to Education Improvement of Sindh.
Recommend 0
HA
Sep 18, 2020 09:06am
They are all in your government. You don't have to look far. Smokescreen to cover your failures for last 2.5 years. Please stop this mantra and do some good for people who chose you.
Recommend 0
HKG
Sep 18, 2020 09:12am
Great ! What is stopping you to implement this since two years?
Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Sep 18, 2020 09:30am
The irony is that corrupt people are also spending money on educating their children.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Pappu and politics

Pappu and politics

The debate on turning executions of capital convicts into terrifying spectacles of deterrence has gone on through all these years.

Opinion

Editorial

18 Sep 2020

Economic prospects

THE Asian Development Bank says Pakistan’s economy is moving out of the coronavirus-induced sluggishness and...
18 Sep 2020

Parliament shock

THIS week’s tumultuous joint sitting of parliament was eerily reminiscent of last year’s Senate session, where...
Updated 18 Sep 2020

Cricket grievances

It is no secret that the decision to abolish the departments was the brainchild of the prime minister himself.
17 Sep 2020

Unfair justice

IN remarks that mirror reality, the attorney general of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, acknowledged that our criminal...
17 Sep 2020

Unreasonable bill

THE right to freedom of speech as stipulated in Article 19 of the Constitution is subject to “reasonable...
17 Sep 2020

Comeback formula

THE choice is before former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. He can continue to take refuge in the advice of his...