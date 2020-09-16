DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 16, 2020

Gaza rockets, Israeli air strikes accompany Israel-Gulf pacts

Reuters 16 Sep 2020

Email

Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza strip. — Reuters
Smoke and flame are seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza strip. — Reuters

Militants in Gaza launched rockets into Israel and Israeli aircraft hit targets in the Palestinian enclave in an explosive backdrop to the signing of pacts for formal ties between Israel and two Gulf Arab countries.

The Israeli military said it launched about 10 air strikes in Hamas-run Gaza early on Wednesday and that 15 rockets had been fired from the territory at Israeli communities near the border, where sirens sounded before dawn.

On Tuesday, a rocket from Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements at the White House to establish diplomatic relations.

“I’m not surprised that the Palestinian terrorists fired at Israel precisely during this historic ceremony,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before his flight returning to Israel.

“They want to turn back the peace. In that, they will not succeed,” he told reporters. “We will strike at all those who raise a hand to harm us, and we will reach out to all those who extend the hand of peace to us.”

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the US-brokered deals as a betrayal of their cause.

No casualties were reported on either side of the Israel-Gaza frontier. The military said eight of the rockets launched on Wednesday were intercepted by its Iron Dome anti-missile system.

In a statement, the military said targets in Gaza included a weapons and explosives manufacturing factory and a compound used by Hamas for training and rocket experiments.

Without naming specific factions, Hamas said that in response to the air strikes, the “resistance” fired rocket salvoes at Israel.

Mideast Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 16, 2020 12:44pm
Day after signing the peace agreement with UAE and Bahrain, Natinyahu has shown his true colours by attacking Palistinian people through rockets. Shame on UAE and Bahrain who betrayed Palistinian people.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The women will win

The women will win

The fight before them, the fight against a mentality, a culture in which men feel entitled to violate women, is going to be an

Opinion

Of crime and punishment

Of crime and punishment

The motorway rape case has exposed once again the failure of our law-enforcement and legal systems.
The women will win

The women will win

Rafia Zakaria
The fight before them, the fight against a mentality, a culture in which men feel entitled to violate women, is going to be an

Editorial

Updated 16 Sep 2020

Public hanging is no remedy

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan must not allow himself to be swept along on the emotions of an enraged public. Even while...
16 Sep 2020

Back to school

YESTERDAY, after a six-month hiatus, many schools, colleges and universities across the country opened their doors ...
16 Sep 2020

Industrial ambitions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s declaration of Pakistan entering a new industrialisation phase has to be tempered with...
15 Sep 2020

Power at grassroots

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has added another twist to the never-ending local government saga in the ...
15 Sep 2020

Overbilling consumers

THE debate on Pakistan’s power sector has mostly focused on the macro-fiscal issues plaguing it: electricity...
Updated 15 Sep 2020

Communal peace

OVER the past several weeks, the situation vis-à-vis sectarian peace in Pakistan has been extremely fragile....