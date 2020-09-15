DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 15, 2020

2 KDA officials killed, 1 injured in firing incident at Civic Centre

Imtiaz Ali 15 Sep 2020

Email

According to a statement released by the New Town police station, all three involved in the incident were employees of the authority. — Reuters/File
According to a statement released by the New Town police station, all three involved in the incident were employees of the authority. — Reuters/File

Two people were killed while another was injured in a firing incident at the Karachi Development Authority's (KDA) office in Civic Centre on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the New Town police station, all three involved in the incident were employees of the authority.

The deceased were identified as 54-year-old Muhammad Waseem Usmani and 53-year-old Waseem Raza. Both the victims were assistant directors at KDA.

The statement added that the injured, 54-year-old Muhammad Haneef, a superintendent at KDA, was receiving medical treatment.

Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmad Abbasi said that the bodies had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

"Muhammad Waseem Usman sustained a bullet injury on the shoulder while Waseem Raza sustained two bullet injuries on his chest."

Speaking to Dawn.com, New Town police station SHO Safdar Brohi said that all the men were in the same room when the incident took place.

He added that the exact motive behind the incident could only be ascertained once the injured regained consciousness. "He is currently unconscious," the official said.

SSP East Sajid Amir Sadozai added that initial investigations suggested the incident took place because of a personal argument. He added that the injured was currently being treated at Liaquat National Hospital.

He added that a suspect, who had exited the room approximately 15 minutes before the incident took place, had been taken into police custody. Further investigation is under way, he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
Sep 15, 2020 08:44pm
Can you carry weapons in KDA office premesis.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The outrage machinery

The outrage machinery

Women lawyers, women activists and women police officers were conspicuous by their absence on the channels.

Editorial

15 Sep 2020

Power at grassroots

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has added another twist to the never-ending local government saga in the ...
15 Sep 2020

Overbilling consumers

THE debate on Pakistan’s power sector has mostly focused on the macro-fiscal issues plaguing it: electricity...
Updated 15 Sep 2020

Communal peace

OVER the past several weeks, the situation vis-à-vis sectarian peace in Pakistan has been extremely fragile....
14 Sep 2020

Bahraini recognition

AFTER the UAE became the third Arab state in decades to recognise Israel last month, it had been predicted that this...
14 Sep 2020

Afghan peace talks

AFTER much uncertainty and delays, the Afghan peace talks have finally got off to a start in Doha, Qatar. The Afghan...
14 Sep 2020

Sugar inquiry

WITH the court cases challenging the formation of the sugar inquiry commission and the report it had produced out of...