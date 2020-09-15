2 KDA officials killed, 1 injured in firing incident at Civic Centre

Two people were killed while another was injured in a firing incident at the Karachi Development Authority's (KDA) office in Civic Centre on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the New Town police station, all three involved in the incident were employees of the authority.

The deceased were identified as 54-year-old Muhammad Waseem Usmani and 53-year-old Waseem Raza. Both the victims were assistant directors at KDA.

The statement added that the injured, 54-year-old Muhammad Haneef, a superintendent at KDA, was receiving medical treatment.

Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmad Abbasi said that the bodies had been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

"Muhammad Waseem Usman sustained a bullet injury on the shoulder while Waseem Raza sustained two bullet injuries on his chest."

Speaking to Dawn.com, New Town police station SHO Safdar Brohi said that all the men were in the same room when the incident took place.

He added that the exact motive behind the incident could only be ascertained once the injured regained consciousness. "He is currently unconscious," the official said.

SSP East Sajid Amir Sadozai added that initial investigations suggested the incident took place because of a personal argument. He added that the injured was currently being treated at Liaquat National Hospital.

He added that a suspect, who had exited the room approximately 15 minutes before the incident took place, had been taken into police custody. Further investigation is under way, he said.