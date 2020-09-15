DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 15, 2020

What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

AP 15 Sep 2020

Email

Two diagnose whether you have an active infection, and a third indicates if you previously had the virus. — AP
Two diagnose whether you have an active infection, and a third indicates if you previously had the virus. — AP

What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

There are three broad categories of coronavirus tests in the US. Two diagnose whether you have an active infection, and a third indicates if you previously had the virus.

Here’s how they work.

Genetic tests

Most tests look for bits of the virus’ genetic material, and require a nasal swab that is taken by a health professional and then sent to a lab.

This is considered the most accurate way to diagnose an infection, but it’s not perfect: the swab has to get a good enough sample so any virus can be detected.

These tests usually take hours to process at the lab so you likely won’t get results back for at least a day, though a handful of rapid tests take about 15 minutes on site.

Other genetic tests use saliva, instead of a swab.

Antigen tests

A newer type of test looks for proteins found on the surface of the coronavirus, rather than the virus itself.

These antigen tests are just hitting the market, and experts hope they’ll help expand testing and speed up results.

Antigen tests aren’t as accurate as genetic tests, but are cheaper, faster and require less specialised laboratory equipment. They still require a nasal swab by a health professional.

A recently approved test from Abbott Laboratories takes 15 minutes and can be performed at schools, offices and other locations.

Antibody tests

Antibody tests look for proteins that the body makes to fight off infections in a patient’s blood sample. Antibodies are a sign that a person previously had Covid-19.

Scientists don’t yet know if antibodies protect people from another infection, or how long that protection might last.

So antibody tests are mostly useful for researchers measuring what portion of the population was infected.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The outrage machinery

The outrage machinery

Women lawyers, women activists and women police officers were conspicuous by their absence on the channels.

Editorial

15 Sep 2020

Power at grassroots

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has added another twist to the never-ending local government saga in the ...
15 Sep 2020

Overbilling consumers

THE debate on Pakistan’s power sector has mostly focused on the macro-fiscal issues plaguing it: electricity...
Updated 15 Sep 2020

Communal peace

OVER the past several weeks, the situation vis-à-vis sectarian peace in Pakistan has been extremely fragile....
14 Sep 2020

Bahraini recognition

AFTER the UAE became the third Arab state in decades to recognise Israel last month, it had been predicted that this...
14 Sep 2020

Afghan peace talks

AFTER much uncertainty and delays, the Afghan peace talks have finally got off to a start in Doha, Qatar. The Afghan...
14 Sep 2020

Sugar inquiry

WITH the court cases challenging the formation of the sugar inquiry commission and the report it had produced out of...