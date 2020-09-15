In pictures: Students across Pakistan head back to school for first time since March

Educational institutions across the country reopened on Tuesday after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students in grade nine and ten as well as those enrolled in higher education institutions made the once familiar journey back to school as the first phase of the reopening began.
School administrations enforced mandatory social distancing and disinfecting as cautious students, their faces half concealed behind face masks, trickled through the gates.
According to instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), parents have been advised to ensure their children follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the disease.
These include wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and observing social distancing.
Header: A student wears a protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class as schools reopen, in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters
