In pictures: Students across Pakistan head back to school for first time since March

Educational institutions across the country reopened on Tuesday after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students in grade nine and ten as well as those enrolled in higher education institutions made the once familiar journey back to school as the first phase of the reopening began.

School administrations enforced mandatory social distancing and disinfecting as cautious students, their faces half concealed behind face masks, trickled through the gates.

According to instructions issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), parents have been advised to ensure their children follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the disease.

These include wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and observing social distancing.

A student wearing protective mask walks over the marks for safe distancing as schools reopen in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters

Students ride on a three-wheeler vehicle on way to their school in Peshawar on September 15. — AFP

Students keep safe distance while attending a class as schools reopen in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters

Students wear protective masks while maintaining a safe distance as they attend a class as schools reopen in Peshawar on September 15. — Reuters

A student receives sanitiser before entering a class as schools reopen in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters

An employee disinfects students before they enter classes as schools reopen in Peshawar on September 15. — Reuters

Students wearing face masks walk through a street to their school in Karachi on September 15. — AFP

Students wearing face masks and gloves take part in an assembly at a school in Karachi on September 15. — AFP

Students wearing face masks stand in queue as they wait to enter their school in Karachi on September 15. — AFP

Students wearing face masks attend a class at a school in Peshawar on September 15. — AFP

A teacher checks the body temperature of students at a government school in Lahore on September 15. — AFP

A teacher checks the body temperature of students at the entrance of the Islamabad Model College of Commerce for Girls in Islamabad on September 15. — AFP

Header: A student wears a protective mask as she gets her temperature checked before entering a class as schools reopen, in Karachi on September 15. — Reuters