DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 15, 2020

FO rejects 'unwarranted' references to Pakistan in US-India joint statement on counter terrorism

Naveed Siddiqui 15 Sep 2020

Email

"Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the joint statement have been conveyed to the US side," a statement by FO Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said. — DawnNewsTV/File
"Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the joint statement have been conveyed to the US side," a statement by FO Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Foreign Office on Tuesday rejected the "unwarranted references" to Pakistan in the statement issued by the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue, which underlined the "urgent need" for Islamabad to take steps to ensure that its territory is not used for terrorist attacks.

"Our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the joint statement have been conveyed to the US side," a statement by FO Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

"It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities."

In a joint statement released on September 10, the two countries had denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross border terrorism in all its forms.

"The two sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot," the statement read.

Responding to the press release, the FO spokesman said that the international community was well aware that Pakistan was among the countries most affected by cross border terrorism "sponsored and supported" by India.

"The international community also recognises Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

"Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia is threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India — including towards its minorities, its state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region.

"The international community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability," the statement concluded.

Pak India Ties , Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 15, 2020 01:18pm
In my view, both India and US are trying to play blame game to hide their incompetencies in SE Asia. Recent embarrassing conflict with China has backfired and, as a result, India suffered casualties and lost territory - so blame game is well on the agenda.
Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Sep 15, 2020 01:21pm
India is mother of instability in region.
Recommend 0
TigerAsia
Sep 15, 2020 01:23pm
"The international community also recognises Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism." I wonder who voted against Pakistan in FATF. !!
Recommend 0
AKL
Sep 15, 2020 01:24pm
Pakistan is the most peace loving country
Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 15, 2020 01:29pm
US is the most opportunistic country, pak has suffered with the so called friendship, but equal responsible were the PPP and PML governments who sold out the country interests to save theire so called decmocracy facade.
Recommend 0
Jio
Sep 15, 2020 01:35pm
World is not blind.
Recommend 0
Mahen
Sep 15, 2020 01:49pm
@AKL, All Muslim countries are peace loving- just ask anybody on the planet
Recommend 0
mohsin
Sep 15, 2020 01:55pm
The most unethical country on earth is the USA. It stabs you in the back once it is done with you.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The outrage machinery

The outrage machinery

Women lawyers, women activists and women police officers were conspicuous by their absence on the channels.

Editorial

15 Sep 2020

Power at grassroots

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has added another twist to the never-ending local government saga in the ...
15 Sep 2020

Overbilling consumers

THE debate on Pakistan’s power sector has mostly focused on the macro-fiscal issues plaguing it: electricity...
Updated 15 Sep 2020

Communal peace

OVER the past several weeks, the situation vis-à-vis sectarian peace in Pakistan has been extremely fragile....
14 Sep 2020

Bahraini recognition

AFTER the UAE became the third Arab state in decades to recognise Israel last month, it had been predicted that this...
14 Sep 2020

Afghan peace talks

AFTER much uncertainty and delays, the Afghan peace talks have finally got off to a start in Doha, Qatar. The Afghan...
14 Sep 2020

Sugar inquiry

WITH the court cases challenging the formation of the sugar inquiry commission and the report it had produced out of...