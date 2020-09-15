DAWN.COM

PAF aircraft crashes in Attock during routine training, pilot ejects safely

Naveed Siddiqui 15 Sep 2020

The PAF said the incident happened during a routine training mission. — APP/File
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Pindigheb, Attock, on Tuesday, the air force said in a statement.

The statement said that the incident happened during a routine training mission, adding that no loss of life was reported.

"The pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property has been reported on ground," it added.

The PAF said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash which is the fifth such incident since the start of this year.

In March, a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad during rehearsals for the March 23 parade. Wing Commander Nauman Akram was martyred in the crash.

A PAF trainer aircraft crashed on February 12 during a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district. It was the third PAF training aircraft to have crashed while on a routine training mission in less than two months.

In the same month, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was also on a routine operational training mission, had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. Pilots in both cases had ejected safely.

Earlier in January, a PAF aircraft had crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali. Both pilots – Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman – aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft had lost their lives in the crash.

Comments (13)

Hindustani
Sep 15, 2020 11:00am
It is not the machine, but the man behind the machine which matters.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 15, 2020 11:02am
Pilot is safe Alhamdulillah. PAF accident rate is low, and way less than that of neighbouring air forces.
Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Sep 15, 2020 11:03am
Which aircraft crashed, the Chinese made jf17.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 15, 2020 11:06am
Last year, IAF suffered many accidents including Su30s, shooting down own Mi17 killing 6, mid-air collision with huge loss on ground, Abhinandan and Mirage 2000s.
Recommend 0
Rehmatullah
Sep 15, 2020 11:07am
Chinese-made jet?
Recommend 0
kkl
Sep 15, 2020 11:10am
Man is safe, is important. Machine can be bought again.
Recommend 0
Viren
Sep 15, 2020 11:13am
Three aircrafts in less than 2 months.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 15, 2020 11:21am
@Hindustani, Exactly. Who would know better than IAF which lost record number of aircraft last year. Especially Wg Cdr Abhinandan.
Recommend 0
Abdali Durrani
Sep 15, 2020 11:21am
Still PAF has much better record than India.
Recommend 0
Shukran
Sep 15, 2020 11:22am
@Fastrack, Article is about Pakistan - why are you worried about India ?
Recommend 0
Abdali Durrani
Sep 15, 2020 11:22am
@Hindustani, you seem to be taunting us. Just check your record, please.
Recommend 0
Factual Bias
Sep 15, 2020 11:23am
@kkl, Yes. PAF spirits are always sky high. And it manufactures and operates first class aircraft.
Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 15, 2020 11:25am
@Hindustani, Don't be sacrastic please. Our Indian air force is also trying to improve its pilots now.
Recommend 0

