DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 15, 2020

Educational institutions reopen today after six months

Kashif Abbasi | Ikram JunaidiUpdated 15 Sep 2020

Email

Students wash their hands before entering as schools reopen in Peshawar. — Photo by Sirajuddin
Students wash their hands before entering as schools reopen in Peshawar. — Photo by Sirajuddin
KARACHI: A teacher puts up a sign at a government school following an official announcement to reopen educational institutions from Sept 15. — AFP
KARACHI: A teacher puts up a sign at a government school following an official announcement to reopen educational institutions from Sept 15. — AFP

• Imran terms it collective responsibility to ensure safety of schoolchildren
• NCOC issues SOPs to prevent spread of virus
• Govt vows to take action against non-complying schools

ISLAMABAD: After a six-month hiatus, educational institutions across the country are all set to open their doors to students from Tuesday (today) — in phases.

From September 15, schools (Classes 9th and 10th only), colleges and universities are going to reopen in phases while ensuring compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of novel coronavirus disease in accordance with the last week decision of the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC). Secondary and primary classes will resume later this month.

All educational institutions have been lying closed since March 15, weeks after the virus outbreak in the country.

Just a day before the reopening of educational institutions, Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted: “Tomorrow we will welcome millions of children back to school. It is our priority & collective responsibility to ensure that every child can go to school safely to learn. We have worked to ensure that school operations are aligned with public health safety rules on #COVID19.”

Speaking to Dawn, federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said Tuesday was very important for the country’s education sector. The reopening of educational institutions was not an easy decision, he said, but the IPEMC following the health ministry’s advice decided to open the educational institutions in phases under the SOPs so that the education system could move ahead.

“It’s a big responsibility of teachers, schools administrators and parents and adult students as well to ensure implementation of the SOP in true letter and spirit,” Mr Mahmood said, adding that the government could take action against the institutions which would not implement SOPs.

“Being federal minister, I will monitor implementation of SOP in the capital city. I will also make visits to some institutions on Tuesday, while provincial government will ensure implementation of SOP in their respective provinces,” Mr Mahmood said, claiming that safety and wellbeing of students was government’s top priority.

According to education ministry officials, major points of the SOPs are reduction in number of students to ideally 20, depending on classroom size, ensuring social distance in classrooms, wearing of masks by students and school staff, no entry without mask in institutions etc.

While educational institutions are going to reopen when the number of active cases of Covid-19 had already dropped down to less than 6,000 across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised parents to ensure their children follow SOPs including wearing of face masks.

“Don’t send them to school with symptoms of cough and fever. Get them tested in case of severe symptoms of Covid-19 and inform the educational institution if report is found positive. Ensure social distancing among children and suggest them to use hand sanitizers. Moreover, transporters should also maintain social distancing, in vehicles, while shifting them to schools,” the NCOC advised.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The outrage machinery

The outrage machinery

Women lawyers, women activists and women police officers were conspicuous by their absence on the channels.

Editorial

15 Sep 2020

Power at grassroots

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has added another twist to the never-ending local government saga in the ...
15 Sep 2020

Overbilling consumers

THE debate on Pakistan’s power sector has mostly focused on the macro-fiscal issues plaguing it: electricity...
15 Sep 2020

Communal peace

OVER the past several weeks, the situation vis-à-vis sectarian peace in Pakistan has been extremely fragile....
14 Sep 2020

Bahraini recognition

AFTER the UAE became the third Arab state in decades to recognise Israel last month, it had been predicted that this...
14 Sep 2020

Afghan peace talks

AFTER much uncertainty and delays, the Afghan peace talks have finally got off to a start in Doha, Qatar. The Afghan...
14 Sep 2020

Sugar inquiry

WITH the court cases challenging the formation of the sugar inquiry commission and the report it had produced out of...