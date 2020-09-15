Medical college in capital closed after 16 Covid-19 cases reported

ISLAMABAD: After emergence of 16 Covid-19 cases among students and employees of Riphah Medical College, the district administration of Islamabad has decided to seal the college and a hostel to avoid further spread of the virus.

“We have been showing zero tolerance regarding spread of the virus. As soon as we learnt that the virus is spreading among the students and employees of the college, we declared it a hotspot and decided to close it,” District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia told Dawn.

The district health office in a letter stated: “It has been observed with great concern that numerous cases of Covid-19 have been reported from Riphah Medical College, Islamabad, since September 9.

“Till date more than 16 cases have been reported. This trend is very alarming as this institute is becoming a super spreader and a hotspot for Covid-19. It is advised to immediately close down the campus and hostel premises and conduct thorough disinfection activities. Furthermore, Covid-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOPs must be ensured. In view of above, it is requested that necessary action may please be taken.”

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) requesting not to be quoted said though educational institutions were closed across the country, the management of Ripah College had called the students of third and four years who contracted the virus.

“We have decided to seek explanation from the college that why the students were called despite the fact that the government had announced closure of all educational institutions,” the official said.

Di Zia said the college administration believed that a student had contracted the virus from a patient who was admitted to Railway Hospital and later the virus spread from that student to others in the college.

Cases continue to rise in Islamabad

The increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the capital continues as 79 people were found infected with the virus in the last two days.

Officials said 40 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday and 39 people tested positive on Monday.

The confirmed cases have been increasing gradually since September 9. The officials said 18, 24, 28 and 30 cases were reported on September 9, 10, 11 and 12.Due to opening of maximum activities the number of confirmed cases continued increasing. But the situation is still under control, they said.

Out of the 40 cases reported on Monday, seven were from Chak Shahzad, four each from Bahria Town Phase II, DHA, G-8, three from G-9, two each from Ghouri Town, I-10, G-7, G-11, one each from Tarnol, Panj Garah, I-9, I-8, G-6, F-8, F-7, F-11, E-11, and Bhara Kahu.

On Sunday, six cases were reported from Korang Town, four each from G-9, F-7, Bhara Kahu, three each from Humak, E-11, two each from DHA, G-7, F-6, one each from Ghouri Town, National Police Foundation, Bahria Town, Rawat, Royal Avenue, I-10, G-8, G-11, F-8 and F-10.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2020