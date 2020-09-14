DAWN.COM

Rapists should be publicly hanged or chemically castrated: PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 14 Sep 2020

PM Imran Khan speaks during the interview. — 92 News HD screengrab
PM Imran Khan speaks during the interview. — 92 News HD screengrab
Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Moeed Pirzada. — Photo courtesy Mooed Pirzada Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with Moeed Pirzada. — Photo courtesy Mooed Pirzada Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan says rapists should be handed down the most severe punishments to curb rising sexual violence in the country, such as either hanging them publicly or chemically castrating them.

The premier expressed the views during an interview with Moeed Pirzada on 92 News HD broadcast on Monday, in response to a question about the motorway gang-rape case that caused an outpouring of anger across the country and brought sexual violence against women into national focus.

Prime Minister Imran said the motorway rape had "shaken the entire nation" because the victim could have been anyone's sister or daughter.

He said he was "shocked" to find out from police that sex crimes in the country were rising greatly.

"They (rapists) should be given exemplary punishments. In my opinion, they should be hanged at the chowk (piazza)," he said, adding that this punishment should be reserved for rapists and those who abuse children.

"Unforunately, when we had the discussion, [we were] told it would not be internationally acceptable," he said of public hangings. "They said the GSP-Plus trade status given to us by the European Union will be affected."

He said another option was to "chemically or surgically castrate" rapists, according to the degree of the crime, "as is done by many countries".

Prime Minister Imran noted that the primary suspect in the motorway rape, Abid Ali, was previously involved in a gang-rape in 2013 as well. "We need fresh legislation to permanently sterlise such [criminals]," he said.

The premier regretted that there was no registry of sex offenders in the country, which led to a convicted pedophile from a European country entering Pakistan and sexually abusing children here.

He said sexual crimes should be fought by the entire society, and not just police. "World history tells when you increase fahashi (vulgarity) in the society, two things happen: sex crimes increase and the family system breaks down," he added.

Citing an example, he said the divorce rate in England shot up to 70 per cent at present as vulgarity increased there.

Compared to the West, "our family system is intact. We can fix our justice system and the institutions but if our family system breaks down, we will not be able to rebuild it," the premier stressed, saying New Delhi too has become the "rape capital" of the world due to obscenity in Bollywood.

He said he had pushed for Turkish blockbuster Ertuğrul to be broadcast on Pakistani television because he wanted to prove that Islamic and historical family programmes could be popular in the country too.

'Opportunity' to fix Karachi's woes

Among other issues discussed during the interview, the prime minister also shed light on government's efforts to resolve Karachi's municipal and infrastructure issues.

Asked about the wrangling between the federal and Sindh governments over the Rs1.1 trillion package announced for Karachi by him, Imran said: "I am not aware of Sindh government's problems. But I know after the [post-rain] devastation in Karachi, all the stakeholders sat and decided to resolve Karachi's main issues of water supply, waste disposal, sewerage, transport and cleaning nullahs."

"Karachi is Pakistan's engine of growth. When Karachi sneezes, the entire Pakistan catches cold," he added.

He said the recent losses caused by torrential rains in the city had become an "opportunity" to fix its problems, adding that all stakeholders had been given the deadline of three years to complete the tasks that are part of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

In response to a question, he said grievances regarding Karachi's census could be valid, but questioned whether now was the time for a recount of the city's population. The main issue, he added, is how to run cities like Karachi so they generate their own funds and fix their own issues.

The prime minister said Karachi was "non-functional" because the provincial government was elected from rural Sindh and controls the funds, while Karachi has no empowered system of its own.

Comments (4)

bhaRAT©
Sep 14, 2020 09:27pm
Castration of rapists law has become a necessity.
Pindiwal
Sep 14, 2020 09:33pm
Atleast life imprisonments should be awarded, with confiscation of all assets & properties .
Rahul
Sep 14, 2020 09:33pm
What else can you expect??
Kamil Naqvi
Sep 14, 2020 09:41pm
Agreed. Castrate the child molestors and rapists.
