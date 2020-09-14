DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | September 14, 2020

Lahore CCPO apologises for remarks blaming motorway gang-rape victim

Dawn.comUpdated 14 Sep 2020

The CCPO invited criticism when he pontificated that the victim had failed to take due precautions before setting off for her journey. — Online/File
Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umer Sheikh on Monday apologised to the motorway gang-rape victim for his earlier remarks implying that she shared responsibility for her rape.

Last week, two ‘robbers’ allegedly gang-raped a woman at gunpoint in front of her children in Lahore's Gujjarpura area after she was stranded on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Following the incident, the CCPO invited criticism when he pontificated that the victim had failed to take due precautions before setting off for her journey.

According to the Lahore police chief’s logic, the woman could have avoided being at the wrong place at the wrong time. He said she should have taken the more populated GT Road to Gujranwala instead of going via motorway, and that she ought to have checked how much fuel her car had before setting off.

Editorial: Lahore CCPO's casual sexism reinforces a patriarchal order premised on controlling women

Speaking to reporters today, the CCPO said that he had "apologised earlier as well".

"I did not mean anything wrong or [to give a wrong] perception and if any misunderstanding was caused because of me, then I apologise from the depths of my heart to my sister who was abused and to all sections of society who were saddened or angered."

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghani had issued a show-cause notice to Sheikh over his remarks.

The CCPO had given an "irrelevant statement", Buzdar had said.

"The IG has issued him a show-cause notice [for this statement] and directed him to submit a reply within seven days," the CM added.

Buzdar said legal action would be taken against the CCPO after the submission of his reply.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court chief justice also expressed displeasure over the police chief's comments.

"What kind of an inquiry is this where the departmental head is holding the victim responsible for the incident?" remarked Justice Qasim Khan, referring to the CCPO's comments.

"The entire Punjab cabinet should have apologised for the Lahore police chief's remarks," he added.

"If an investigation is being carried out with such a mindset then who knows what is reality and what is made up," Justice Qasim Khan said.

Demand for CCPO's removal

The CCPO's comments had triggered a strong reaction from civil society and human rights activists, who condemned the statement and called for his removal from office.

Asma Jahangir (AGHS) Legal Aid Cell director Nida Aly said that "women are already subjected to extraordinary pressures, intense security considerations to exert their constitutionally protected right to freedom of movement".

"On the other hand, the law enforcement agencies, supposed to protect citizens, are led by the people like CCPO Umar Sheikh who chose to do victim blaming to change the narrative just to hide their own incompetence. In reality, they end up unveiling their deep-rooted misogynistic nature and lack of gender sensitisation," she said.

She added the CCPO’s statement meant he was misfit for the post and that he should be immediately discharged of it.

Aurat March Lahore’s organiser Hiba Akbar said women in Pakistan need fundamental and structural changes at all levels of society alongside solid preventative policies to stop sexual assault.

"We want police, judiciary and the government to make policies that don’t question women about their whereabouts, travel or clothes. They should rather invest their efforts in preventative measures for an end to this violence," she suggested.

Shahid Mehmood
Sep 14, 2020 01:31pm
#Remove_CCPO
Recommend 0
Jo
Sep 14, 2020 01:33pm
It's just taken him 5 days to apologize! Sad He had no choice as he knows his job is on the line.
Recommend 0
Indian
Sep 14, 2020 01:34pm
He first defended his comments and now the heat has increased, he melts down. But I wonder if he really thinks any differently at women having liberty
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Sep 14, 2020 01:35pm
Indecent man Indeed.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 14, 2020 01:37pm
As CCPO has now publically apologized unconditionally, let's move forward and focus on reducing crime cases without distracting from our joint responsibilities. We have to change people's mindset and make them more responsible by providing them jobs, education for their children and source of income, etc. It is an uphill task but it can be done by joint and sincere efforts from all people by acting like a responsible citizen.
Recommend 0
jims tom anjali
Sep 14, 2020 01:37pm
I don't want to support this person's remarks, however, generally speaking a person should be sensible eough to check before setting up for a long journey, if vehicle has enough fuel etc, especially when you travelling on motorway and with kids. No doubt wisdom is being taken away from this world and we only want to see dark side of things.
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Sep 14, 2020 01:41pm
Only saddened and angered? Not disgusted?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Sep 14, 2020 01:43pm
A positive and a pragmatic gesture.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Sep 14, 2020 01:43pm
He should be removed from his post ASAP. I am saddened by the seriousness that IK is showing.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Sep 14, 2020 01:45pm
The apology is a bit late, however, it is still welcome.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 14, 2020 01:50pm
In my opinion, the new CCPO should have apologised straight way and this would have defused the controversy without any bad publicity for Punjab government. Now he has realised his mistake and apologised unconditionally and, let's move forward and focus on catching the culprit, punishing him severely and ensuring that such incidents are minimised, as such criminal minded people will never be eradicated from our society.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 14, 2020 01:51pm
To err is human and to accept one's mistake is divine.
Recommend 0
Dr. Habib A. Zuberi
Sep 14, 2020 01:51pm
It seems to me rape is becoming a part of Lahore, the beautiful city's culture. I have red several reports of gang rape over time. The rise of Such behavior is inconsistent with Lahore's traditions. Such gangsters need very strong condemnation and punishment. Gangsters, I am hoping are already in jail. They should be given just enough food to servive, but in small quantities. They should be paraded in the area where they live. So every one knows what kind of people they are.
Recommend 0
A Shah
Sep 14, 2020 01:52pm
Need to resign
Recommend 0
hyra
Sep 14, 2020 02:03pm
saying sorry doesn't help or count as such.... people like him need to change their smeared mindset !
Recommend 0
Arsalan Hussain Khan
Sep 14, 2020 02:10pm
Not enough !!
Recommend 0

