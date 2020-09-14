Sessions judge, MPA’s husband land in Islamabad police station

ISLAMABAD: A sessions judge and an MPA’s husband, after a heated argument on Constitution Avenue, opened fire at each other, police said.

Both of them were shifted to the Secretariat police station and efforts were being made to arrange a patch-up between the two parties, said duty officer at the police station Abdul Qayyum.

He said Sessions Judge Jehangir Awan and Chaudhry Khurram were in their vehicles when they exchanged hot words near D-Chowk.

He said both drove forward but after reaching a fuel station located in front of Foreign Office, they began arguing and opened fire at each other.

“Chaudhry Khurram is the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s MPA from Punjab Abida Raja. Both the parties have been shifted to the police station,” he said, adding that Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Mughal also reached the place of the incident.

According to a statement issued by the police, at a petrol pump located in front of the Foreign Office, two parties fought with each other due to which both were shifted to the Secretariat police station and further legal process was going on.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2020