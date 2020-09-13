Armed forces kill terrorist commander Ihsan Sanray, three others, in 'breakthrough' operation

Four terrorists, including militant commander Ihsanullah alias Ihsan Sanray, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the army's media wing said on Sunday.

The operation was carried out in Ghariom, Shuktu, near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

The slain terrorist commander Ihsanullah was the mastermind behind several terrorist activities, the ISPR said. Recently, he had planned terrorist attacks in Shaktu which led to the martyrdom of several soldiers as well as officers, including Lt Nasir and Capt Sabih.

Last week, the armed forces had killed terrorist mastermind Waseem Zakeria and four of his accomplices in an IBO in North Waziristan.

The forces had also arrested 10 militants during the operation near Mirali. According to an ISPR statement, Zakeria was the mastermind of 30 attacks, including the targeted killings of government officials and security forces personnel.

Zakeria was also believed to be involved in the assassination of Zubaidullah Khan, a CSP officer of the Federal Information Group, posted as director of the Pakistan Housing Authority in Islamabad.